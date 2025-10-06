Global Leaders Gather in Kigali for ISO 2025 as Rwanda Pushes Standards for Growth

Kigali, Rwanda — The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Annual Meeting 2025 opened Monday in Kigali, bringing together global leaders, experts, and policymakers to discuss how international standards can drive sustainable growth.

This is only the second time the meeting has been hosted in Africa, following South Africa in 2019. The five-day event, running from October 6–10, has drawn participants from more than 176 countries, including representatives from governments, the United Nations, and regional organizations.

The meeting was officially opened by Prime Minister Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva under the theme “United for Impact.”

This year’s discussions focus on two major pillars — “Future-Ready Together” and “Solutions with Impact” — which emphasize how global collaboration and standards can help address urgent challenges such as climate change, digital transformation, and sustainability.

Rwanda Calls for Unity and Shared Action:

In his opening speech, Prime Minister Nsengiyumva welcomed delegates to Rwanda and called for stronger global cooperation to solve shared challenges.

“Much of our progress has come from working together around a shared vision. By uniting our efforts, we have turned challenges into opportunities and built a foundation for growth, resilience, and prosperity,” Nsengiyumva said.

“In the same spirit, the global community can achieve far greater impact when we pool our knowledge, resources, and determination to address the pressing challenges we all face.”

The Prime Minister noted that Rwanda’s story of recovery and growth reflects the power of partnership — a principle that should guide the international community in shaping fair and effective global standards.

Using Standards to Power Development:

Trade and Industry Minister Prudence Sebahizi said Rwanda sees the ISO meeting as a chance to show how standards can fuel innovation and inclusiveness in developing economies.

“Rwanda’s participation in this meeting underscores our commitment to using standards as an engine for innovation, competitiveness, and inclusive development,” Sebahizi said.

He highlighted Rwanda’s long-term investment in quality infrastructure and capacity building, which has helped small businesses improve their products, expand markets, and attract investment.

Sebahizi also pointed to the national program “Zamukana Ubuziranenge” (Grow with Standards) launched in 2017 to help local businesses adopt international best practices.

“This initiative embodies our shared vision for sustainable growth, promoting industrialization, innovation, digital transformation, environmental stewardship, and social inclusion,” Sebahizi said.

The program has supported over 1,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) — with 41.6% led by women and 27.7% owned by young entrepreneurs.

Global Dialogue for Shared Solutions:

ISO Secretary-General Sergio Mujica said the Kigali meeting is about sharing ideas and building partnerships to make standards more relevant to everyday life.

“The ISO Annual Meeting is about sharing experiences, learning from one another, and building partnerships that make standards meaningful tools for progress,” Mujica said.

Outgoing ISO President Dr. Sung Hwan Cho added that true change requires global cooperation.

“To meet significant challenges facing humanity, we need to be flexible, innovative and open to new perspectives. That means reaching out across borders, sectors and disciplines, working together to create meaningful, lasting change,” Cho said.

Incoming ISO President Khaled Soufi, who will lead the organization from 2026 to 2029, is expected to follow through on the commitments made in Kigali and ensure the outcomes of this year’s meeting are turned into practical global action.