From Tragedy to Triumph: The Eternal Light of Josephine Murebwayire

On October 5, 2025, Rwanda lost one of its most revered survivors and advocates, Josephine Murebwayire, a woman whose life story mirrors that of her nation — marked by indescribable tragedy, unbreakable spirit, and inspiring resilience.

At 72, Josephine passed away, leaving behind a legacy of love, forgiveness, and relentless dedication to the survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Josephine’s journey was forged in unimaginable grief. During the genocide, her entire family was mercilessly torn apart—her husband and all six children were brutally murdered in a tragedy that left her the sole survivor.

The genocide against the Tutsi itself was a catastrophe that shook Rwanda to its core. Over 1 million lives were taken in just 100 days, rewriting the history of a small nation with horror and despair.

For Josephine, the genocide was not just national history; it was the shattering of her world, a personal nightmare from which she salvaged only her will to live.

Yet, Josephine’s story did not end at the altar of loss. Instead, from the ashes of her pain, she emerged as a beacon of hope and an unwavering symbol of reconciliation. With crystal clarity, she chose love over hatred and forgiveness over revenge.

An early public witness to the genocide, her testimonies were broadcast on national television in the late 1990s, giving voice to the silent anguish of countless genocide survivors. She publicly shared her story when few dared to speak, becoming a powerful catalyst for healing.

I have had an opportunity, in my journalism career, to covered more than half of the last 31 Genocide commemoration events in Rwanda. I listened and interviewed genocide survivors, but Murebwayire’s story and her side of love and forgiveness will always remain in mind.

As Vice-President of AVEGA Agahozo, the Association of Widows of the Genocide against the Tutsi, Josephine dedicated her life to the survivors, mentoring many widows who faced the same abyss she had endured.

She was not only a counselor but also a mediator—facilitating profound reconciliation talks between perpetrators and victims, working tirelessly to mend the deep wounds tearing Rwanda’s social fabric.