From Tragedy to Triumph: The Eternal Light of Josephine Murebwayire

On October 5, 2025, Rwanda lost one of its most revered survivors and advocates, Josephine Murebwayire, a woman whose life story mirrors that of her nation — marked by indescribable tragedy, unbreakable spirit, and inspiring resilience.
At 72, Josephine passed away, leaving behind a legacy of love, forgiveness, and relentless dedication to the survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.
Josephine’s journey was forged in unimaginable grief. During the genocide, her entire family was mercilessly torn apart—her husband and all six children were brutally murdered in a tragedy that left her the sole survivor.
The genocide against the Tutsi itself was a catastrophe that shook Rwanda to its core. Over 1 million lives were taken in just 100 days, rewriting the history of a small nation with horror and despair.
For Josephine, the genocide was not just national history; it was the shattering of her world, a personal nightmare from which she salvaged only her will to live.
Yet, Josephine’s story did not end at the altar of loss. Instead, from the ashes of her pain, she emerged as a beacon of hope and an unwavering symbol of reconciliation. With crystal clarity, she chose love over hatred and forgiveness over revenge.
An early public witness to the genocide, her testimonies were broadcast on national television in the late 1990s, giving voice to the silent anguish of countless genocide survivors. She publicly shared her story when few dared to speak, becoming a powerful catalyst for healing.
I have had an opportunity, in my journalism career, to covered more than half of the last 31 Genocide commemoration events in Rwanda. I listened and interviewed genocide survivors, but Murebwayire’s story and her side of love and forgiveness will always remain in mind.
As Vice-President of AVEGA Agahozo, the Association of Widows of the Genocide against the Tutsi, Josephine dedicated her life to the survivors, mentoring many widows who faced the same abyss she had endured.
She was not only a counselor but also a mediator—facilitating profound reconciliation talks between perpetrators and victims, working tirelessly to mend the deep wounds tearing Rwanda’s social fabric.
Her courage to face her tormentors and foster dialogue exemplified the strength that Rwanda’s recovery was built upon.
The genocide against Tutsi was one of the darkest chapters in human history, tearing through families, communities, and hearts.
Rwanda was left fractured and bleeding, its people plunged into despair. But from this devastation arose a collective courage rarely witnessed, a determination to move forward without forgetting, to rebuild with compassion and unity. Josephine embodied this spirit; her advocacy was a living testament to the possibility of peace amid profound loss.
Her relationship with the Kigali Genocide Memorial and the Aegis Trust was emblematic of her mission to educate and remind the world.
Through powerful testimonies and participation in remembrance activities, she ensured that the genocide would never be relegated to silence or obscurity. Her voice implored not only Rwanda but humanity at large: “Never forget. Never repeat.”
The tribute from the Kigali Genocide Memorial and Aegis Trust, which so aptly condenses her life, reads:
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Josephine Murebwayire on October 5th, 2025. Josephine survived the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi but lost her husband and all six children. As the sole survivor, she carried unimaginable grief yet chose to dedicate her life to love.”
“Through her powerful testimony with Kigali Genocide Memorial and Aegis Trust, Josephine shared her difficult yet remarkable journey of survival, forgiveness, peace, and resilience. As Vice-President of AVEGA Agahozo, she became a powerful voice for survivors and shared her testimony to ensure the world would never forget.
Josephine showed us that even in humanity’s darkest hours, we can choose love over hatred and hope over despair.”
In Rwanda, she was affectionately known as “Umurinzi w’Igihango” – protector of friendship pact — a fitting title for one who kept the promise of remembrance and reconciliation alive.
Her work with AVEGA Agahozo extended far beyond survivor support groups; it reached into the hearts of many, reminding them that healing is both an individual and national journey. Through workshops, mentoring, and public talks, she built bridges across divides that once seemed insurmountable.
Unity Club, an association of spouses of cabinet members, remarked on her passing with profound respect and sorrow: “We are saddened by the passing of Umurinzi w’Igihango, Joséphine Murebwayire, who passed away on October 5, 2025, after an illness. It is a great loss to the country, to Unity Club, and to all who knew her. We stand in solidarity with her family and friends during this difficult time. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”
Josephine’s testimony also shone light on the darkest aspects of the genocide—the merciless cruelty that included killing her children in unspeakable ways. Yet she chose not to be defined by these horrors but by the humanity she reclaimed and inspired.
Her forgiveness became a powerful tool for peace, a message for Rwanda and the world that even after the deepest wounds, reconciliation is possible.
Her story is not merely one of survival but a chronicle of resilience that inspires every generation. It is a reminder to the world that the scars of genocide, while deep and painful, can nurture a powerful resolve to rebuild and reconcile.
Josephine’s life urges all who hear it to embrace hope, to foster love, and to act with courage in the face of adversity.
As Rwanda continues its journey of healing, Josephine’s legacy endures as a radiant light. Her voice, her love, and her courage remain etched in the hearts of all who strive for a world free of hatred and violence.
Through her, we learn that the human spirit can transcend even the most profound loss and that even in our darkest hours, the choice to love and hope is a revolutionary act.
Josephine Murebwayire will forever be remembered as a mother, survivor, advocate, and guardian of peace—an eternal flame that continues to guide Rwanda toward unity and healing.
May her soul rest in everlasting peace, and may her story continue to inspire all those who seek justice, reconciliation, and humanity’s higher path.
In mourning her passing, Rwanda also celebrates a life well-lived—a life that transformed pain into power and despair into hope.
Josephine’s journey, from the depths of grief to the heights of advocacy, is a timeless testament to the resilience of the human heart and the enduring quest for peace.