Chinese Community Helps Restore Masaka Hills With 7,000 Trees

The Chinese Community in Rwanda and the Rwanda China Alumni Organization (RCAO) joined Masaka Sector residents in planting 7,000 trees in a special community exercise (Umuganda) aimed at restoring green vegetation in the dilapidated Mbabe hills.

The group was joined on October 18 by the Mayor of Kigali, Samuel Dusengiyumva; the new Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda, Gao Wenqi; District Executive Administrator (DEA) Mutsinzi Antoine; and Members of Parliament.

Ambassador Gao Wenqi, participating in his first Umuganda activity since arriving in the country in June as the new Chinese envoy to Rwanda, thanked RCAO for organizing the community event.

He emphasized that Umuganda is educative and acts as a bridge between Rwanda and China.

“Umuganda combines Rwanda’s tradition of helping each other with a modern spirit of national unity. It builds social bonds, mutual trust, promotes civil engagement, and a sense of responsibility,” Wenqi said.

“The spirit of a community with a shared future has contributed a lot to the unity of Rwanda, and it is also guiding China in Rwanda on the path of modernization and prosperity,” he added.

Wenqi noted that the unwavering collaboration between Rwanda and China has been elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership following commitments made by President Paul Kagame and China’s President Xi Jinping.

“China will always be a good partner of Rwanda on the path of modernization,” he reiterated, echoing the commitments made at the China-Africa Summits (FOCAC).

Mayor Dusengiyumva stated that the target for Kigali City is to plant three million trees within the next three years, starting with the Masaka hills, which were once full of trees but have become barren due to human activity over the years.

“The city has poor aeration because many of the trees were chopped down. We need to plant more trees to restore the environment,” Dusengiyumva emphasized.

He also mentioned that the city directive requires all landowners, including the government, to plant trees as a mandatory measure.

The directive specifies that all landowners must plant trees. Those with forestry land must plant at least 1600 trees per hectare; those with farming land have to plant 400 trees per hectare; and those with residential land must plant between 6-33 trees in their compounds.

“We will evaluate the progress made in the remaining months towards the end of the year,” Dusengiyumva said, warning that non-compliance will have consequences. The objective is to protect the environment, and government entities are expected to lead by example.

RCAO Alumni Chairman, Theoneste Higaniro, stated that organizing the special Umuganda exercise is part of the organization’s bi-annual activities aimed at creating bonds between Rwanda and China and protecting the environment.

“This is a very important activity for us as Rwandans, and we will collaborate with the Chinese embassy to contribute to the targets set by the city of Kigali,” Higaniro said, with plans to organize more than two sessions a year.

Higaniro mentioned that the exercise will be extended to other districts besides Kicukiro district, where the organization has focused its community outreach programs for years.

“As you have seen, this is the first time the ambassador has participated in Umuganda with appreciation. Therefore, with the embassy’s collaboration, we will soon conduct another exercise outside Kigali by the end of the year,” he revealed.

RCAO is a Non-Governmental, Non-political Organization conceived in 2012 as a brainchild of former graduates who benefited from the Rwanda-China academic partnership. Thousands of Rwandans have acquired advanced professional skills and studies from Chinese universities since 1980 through government funding and private partnerships.

The organization’s mission is to contribute to a strong linkage between Rwanda and China, improve the Alumni members’ collaboration and information sharing, enhance members’ knowledge and education, and assist the community in health, education, well-being, among others.

All Photos: Daniel Sabiiti