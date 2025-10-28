StarTimes Rwanda Introduces Captivating New TV Series: “A Glimpse of China”

Kigali — StarTimes Rwanda has unveiled a new and engaging television program titled “A Glimpse of China”, a series designed to offer African audiences a deeper understanding of modern China’s development journey, culture, and everyday life.

The launch was announced during a press conference held in Kigali on Monday, October 27, attended by representatives from StarTimes Rwanda, members of the media, and invited guests from both Rwanda and China’s cultural community.

The program, now airing on several StarTimes channels — including Novella E, ST Zone, and the popular StarTimes ON streaming platform — has already begun attracting widespread attention across Africa.

StarTimes ON, with more than 28 million users continent-wide, is helping the show reach millions of viewers interested in exploring China’s rapid transformation and growing role in global development.

Speaking during the press briefing, Paluku René Pedro, Director of Sales and Marketing at StarTimes Rwanda, said the new series aligns with StarTimes’ mission to promote cultural understanding through media.

“The purpose of this program is to show the real daily life and progress in modern China — especially for those who want to strengthen cooperation and learn from its experience in national development,” he said.

Pedro explained that A Glimpse of China was developed under an initiative inspired by Chinese President H.E. Xi Jinping, as part of efforts to deepen the long-standing friendship and cooperation between China and Africa.

The show, he noted, is both educational and inspiring — using visual storytelling to present how ordinary Chinese citizens are contributing to the country’s transformation in various sectors such as healthcare, education, technology, and rural development.

Through high-quality cinematography and authentic storytelling, A Glimpse of China takes viewers beyond headlines and statistics, giving them an inside look into how China’s modernization continues to evolve in the “new era.”

The series also reflects the spirit of partnership that defines China–Africa relations, encouraging mutual learning and cross-cultural exchange.

For Rwanda, the program is particularly significant. It opens doors for young journalists, content creators, and students to explore new learning opportunities in China while also boosting the country’s visibility through international media collaboration.

Rwanda’s strong relationship with China — seen in various areas including infrastructure, education, and broadcasting — provides fertile ground for this kind of media partnership to grow.

Pedro emphasized that Africa can learn from China’s unique development path — not only in its achievements in technology and industrialization but also in its commitment to long-term planning and community-centered growth.

“There is a lot Africa can learn from China’s success story — not only in technology and innovation but also in how development opportunities can be transformed into sustainable growth through shared knowledge,” he added.

The launch of A Glimpse of China comes at a time when China–Africa cooperation in media and communication continues to expand.

StarTimes, one of Africa’s leading digital TV operators, has been at the forefront of this engagement — producing and distributing content that highlights the stories, progress, and aspirations of both regions.

By showcasing China through authentic African eyes, A Glimpse of China not only strengthens the bond between the two continents but also serves as a bridge for shared understanding, mutual respect, and inspiration for future collaboration.