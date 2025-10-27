Rwanda and Somalia Forge Stronger Diplomatic Ties

KIGALI,— Rwanda and Somalia have reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral relations following the signing of new cooperation agreements aimed at expanding collaboration across key sectors.

Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, on Monday welcomed his Somali counterpart, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, to Kigali for a two-day official visit focused on consolidating diplomatic and development partnerships.

During the visit, the two ministers signed a General Cooperation Agreement and agreed to establish a Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) — a mechanism that will oversee the implementation of bilateral frameworks and identify new areas of collaboration.

The commission is expected to facilitate cooperation in sectors including justice, education, agriculture, ICT, and mutual legal assistance.

The ministers also discussed strengthening ties in political consultations, investment promotion, police, and defense cooperation, underscoring a shared commitment to mutual growth and regional stability.

In their talks, the two sides exchanged views on ongoing peace processes in Doha and Washington related to the situation in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Minister Nduhungirehe commended Somalia’s constructive engagement at the United Nations Security Council as part of the A3+ Group, which represents Africa’s voice on global peace and security matters.

Both Rwanda and Somalia reiterated their dedication to *Pan-African solidarity and mutual respect, pledging to work closely in regional, continental, and multilateral forums to advance common interests and shared prosperity.