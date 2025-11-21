$214 Million Nyabarongo II Hydropower Project Reaches 57% Completion

Construction of Rwanda’s Nyabarongo II hydropower dam has passed the halfway mark, with 57 percent of the work now complete, according to the Rwanda Energy Development Corporation Limited (EDCL).

The update was delivered on Friday, 21 November 2025, during a visit to the site by Prime Minister Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva, who was briefed on progress and taken through the different components of the massive infrastructure project.

Once finished in 2027, the plant will add 43.5 megawatts to Rwanda’s national grid.

During the tour, engineers explained that the dam will include a large reservoir capable of storing enough water to ensure consistent power generation throughout the year.

The stored water will also support irrigation and other agricultural needs, making the project a multipurpose asset.

Anicet Mushuti, the EDCL project supervisor, said work is advancing steadily on the dam, which sits on the Nyabarongo River between Kamonyi and Gakenke districts.

“Construction began in 2022 and is scheduled for completion in 2027. With progress now at 57 percent, we are confident we will meet the deadline,” he said.

Beyond electricity generation, Nyabarongo II is expected to significantly boost Kigali’s water supply. Water drawn from the reservoir will be piped to the Nzove treatment plant, helping ensure adequate availability for the fast-growing capital.

The reservoir will hold an estimated 800 million cubic meters, making it one of the country’s largest water bodies.

The project will also create a 67-kilometer artificial lake extending toward Nyabihu District.

Officials say the lake will support water transport and promote fish breeding by preventing fish from being washed downstream, as often happens in the natural river flow.

Plans are also underway to install floating solar panels on the lake’s surface, enabling the generation of additional renewable energy to complement the hydropower output.

One of the project’s most anticipated benefits is improved flood control.

The dam is expected to curb the seasonal flooding that often affects wetlands and low-lying areas such as Ruliba, where rising waters occasionally disrupt the road linking Kigali to the Southern Province.

A new road connecting Kamonyi and Gakenke districts will also be built across the dam once construction is complete.

The Nyabarongo II project is valued at more than 214 million US dollars and currently employs over 550 workers, with more expected to be recruited as construction intensifies.

