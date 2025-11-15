Rwanda Police Opens New Testing Center Where Motorcycle Spends Only 60 Seconds

The Rwanda National Police has launched a new Automobile Inspection Centre in Ndera, significantly boosting the country’s vehicle inspection capacity and easing congestion previously seen at the Remera testing facility.

According to the RNP, the new center began operations on Saturday and is equipped to conduct both mechanical and emissions inspections for a wide range of vehicles, including trucks with a load capacity of 3.5 tonnes and above, motorcycles, and other vehicle types.

RNP spokesperson CP Boniface Rutikanga said the Ndera facility can serve up to 650 motorists per day, nearly doubling national inspection throughput. This expansion is expected to reduce long queues and improve overall service efficiency for vehicle owners.

One of the center’s standout features is its speed of service. Motorcycle inspections—one of the most common categories—take only 60 seconds, allowing riders to complete the process quickly and return to the road.

Authorities are urging motorcyclists in particular to comply with legal requirements by bringing their motorcycles for the mandatory emissions test. The new facility is fitted with modern diagnostic equipment designed to improve accuracy and environmental compliance.

Rwanda continues to strengthen road safety and environmental protection measures, and the opening of the Ndera center marks another key step in expanding national inspection infrastructure.

