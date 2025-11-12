From Educating Refugees to a Beacon of Learning in Africa: Kepler College’s Journey

KIGALI — Rwanda’s First Lady, Mrs. Jeannette Kagame, has urged graduates of Kepler College to pursue excellence, purpose, and service as they step into the next chapter of their lives, emphasizing that education must remain a driving force for transformation and shared prosperity.

Mrs. Kagame delivered the remarks on Wednesday while officiating as Guest of Honour at the inaugural graduation ceremony of Kepler College, a milestone event celebrating the institution’s innovative, inclusive, and skills-based approach to higher education.

In her address, the First Lady commended Kepler College for its pioneering model that blends technology, practical learning, and global partnerships to prepare students for success in a rapidly evolving world.

She praised the college’s strong commitment to inclusion — particularly its support for refugees and persons with disabilities — describing it as “precious” and deeply aligned with Rwanda’s values of dignity and opportunity for all.

“Today we celebrate more than a graduation. We honour the realization of a vision that began with a profound belief that every student, no matter their background, deserves quality education,” Mrs. Kagame said.

She noted that Kepler’s curriculum is deliberately designed to align with global trends and future skills, ensuring that most of its graduates secure meaningful employment within a year — “a reality that is far from common around the world.”

Drawing on her own experience as a refugee child in Burundi, Mrs. Kagame reflected on the transformative power of education amid hardship.

“As someone who was born and raised in exile, I deeply understand what it means to be on the outside looking in — to long for opportunities that others take for granted,” she said.

“Our circumstances did not define us but strengthened us into more resilient, resourceful, and determined human beings. Thank you, Kepler, for giving equal chances to all.”

She encouraged graduates to use their education as a tool for impact, urging them to give back to their communities and to lead with integrity and compassion.

“Kepler has equipped you with more than degrees. It has given you the tools to think boldly, solve problems, communicate with clarity, and lead with integrity,” she said.

“Make the best of this opportunity and give your utmost — in work, in service, and in life. Give of your time, your talents, and your resources so that others may benefit as you have.”

Mrs. Kagame reminded the graduates that success comes with responsibility and that their generation has a pivotal role in shaping Rwanda’s and Africa’s future.

“You are expected to contribute to knowledge, research, innovation, and leadership,” she said. “But beyond others’ expectations, ask yourselves: *what legacy do you want to leave behind?”

She further commended Kepler College for aligning its mission with Rwanda’s vision for human capital development — empowering young Africans with global skills and local problem-solving mindsets.

“Just as Kepler began with wisdom and nurtured it into reality, so too are you called to plant seeds of hope, leadership, and compassion wherever your journey takes you,” she added.

A Milestone Moment for Kepler College:

The event brought together education leaders, development partners, and families who celebrated Kepler’s first graduating class — a cohort hailed for embodying the institution’s vision of transforming higher education through innovation and inclusion.

A total of 293 students graduated in the Class of 2025**, representing Burundi, DR Congo, Kenya, Eritrea, Gabon, and host Rwanda.

Kepler College, which partners with international universities and industry actors, aims to bridge the gap between learning and employability through competency-based programs and extensive career support.

From its partnership with Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), 113 students graduated with Bachelor of Arts in Management, Logistics, and Operations, 44 in Communication and Business, and only 3 in Healthcare Management and Global Perspectives.

Kepler’s Journey in Numbers:

Launched in 2022, Kepler College offers a three-year undergraduate program focused on delivering job-driven, competency-based higher education to talented but economically disadvantaged young Africans.

Gender balance: 51.2% male, 48.8% female

Student status: 23.2% refugees, 77.8% non-refugees

Campuses: Kigali (85.3%) and Kiziba Refugee Camp in Karongi District (14.7%), where Kepler’s first learning program began in 2017.

Employment outcomes: 47% employed, 30% in internships, and 23% currently seeking work

Kepler Vice-Chancellor Professor Bayile Damtie Yeshita said the college aims to build on this success:

“A 90% employment rate within six months shows that our approach is relevant and practical. We plan to expand our student population from 1,542 to over 2,500 and introduce master’s programs in the near future,” he said.

A Story of Hope and Resilience:

Monica Geingos, Founding Chancellor of Kepler College and former First Lady of Namibia, reflected on Kepler’s growth from a small initiative educating young Rwandans affected by the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi into a fully-fledged tertiary institution recognized across Africa.

“From that foundational act of hope, look at what we have become — a beacon of innovation, resilience, and a thriving tertiary institution,” Geingos said.

“This success was not achieved through vague optimism but through determined hope and effective leadership.”

She challenged the graduates to become **agents of change**, emphasizing Africa’s youth as a powerful force for transformation amid shifting global dynamics.

“Don’t wait for a title to lead,” she said. “Start where you are — in your first job, in your community — and lead through Kepler’s ethos of punching above your weight. We must see ourselves as the source of solutions.”

A Shared Vision for Africa’s Future:

Rwanda’s Minister of Education, Dr. Joseph Nsengimana, congratulated the institution for achieving its mission through a competence-based model that equips the next generation of African leaders.

From its roots in educating refugees to becoming a continental model of innovation and inclusion, Kepler College stands today as a testament to the power of education — and to Rwanda’s enduring belief in human potential.

