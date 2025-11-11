Kagame in Guinea as it Launches World’s Biggest Iron Ore Mine

CONAKRY, Guinea — President Paul Kagame on Tuesday joined his host, President Mamadi Doumbouya of Guinea, and President Brice Oligui Nguema of Gabon for the official launch of the Simandou Iron Ore Project, the world’s largest known untapped iron ore reserve and Africa’s biggest integrated mining and infrastructure venture.

The high-profile ceremony, held at the port in Forécariah prefecture, marked the start of operations at the Simandou mine — a project that has been described as transformational for Guinea and a major milestone for Africa’s mining sector.

Developed through a partnership between the Government of Guinea, Rio Tinto, Winning Consortium Simandou (WCS), Baowu Resources, and Chinalco, the project encompasses more than 600 kilometres of new multi-use Trans-Guinean railway, alongside barge and trans-shipment port facilities. The rail line will serve both mining and non-mining activities, providing a major boost to regional trade and logistics.

Once fully operational, Simandou is expected to export up to 120 million tonnes of high-grade iron ore per year, making Guinea one of the world’s leading iron ore producers.

Testing and commissioning of the mine, railway, and port infrastructure have already begun, with the first consignments of ore being transported from mine sites to the coast.

Under the project’s structure, all co-developed infrastructure and rolling stock will be transferred to and operated by the Compagnie du TransGuinéen (CTG) — jointly owned by Simfer (42.5%), WCS (42.5%), and the Government of Guinea (15%).

Speaking at the launch, Djiba Diakité, Minister and Chief of Staff to the President of Guinea and Chairman of the Simandou 2040 Strategic Committee, hailed the project as “the driving force behind a national transformation.”

He said the inauguration “marks a foundational milestone for Guinea, which now stands as a key player in sustainable development and economic sovereignty in West Africa.”

Winning Consortium Chairman Sun Xiushun commended the collaborative effort that made the project possible, while Rio Tinto Chief Executive Simon Trott described Simandou as “an exceptional new source of high-grade iron ore in demand for low-carbon steelmaking.”

Chinalco President Wang Shilei highlighted the project’s alignment with China’s Belt and Road Initiative and the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, noting its contribution to Guinea’s industrialisation and modernisation.

Baowu Group Chairman Hu Wangming said the launch represents “a significant milestone in the history of the global mining industry,” adding that the project will ensure a stable supply of premium, low-carbon iron ore for the global steel sector and inject lasting momentum into Guinea’s economic development.

The Simandou Iron Ore Project, first discovered decades ago but long delayed by logistical and investment hurdles, now positions Guinea at the heart of the global green steel transition.

For President Doumbouya, the inauguration marks a signature achievement of his administration.

The presence of Presidents Kagame and Nguema underscored growing pan-African solidarity around transformative industrial projects, symbolising how large-scale resource initiatives can drive regional integration and shared prosperity across the continent.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today