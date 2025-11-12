Rwanda, AfDB Review Progress and Challenges in Project Implementation

KIGALI, — The Government of Rwanda and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have jointly launched the 2025 Country Portfolio Performance Review (CPPR) workshop to assess the impact, progress, and challenges of AfDB-supported projects in Rwanda.

The annual review serves as a key accountability and learning platform between the Bank and the Government, aimed at evaluating the performance, quality, and effectiveness of AfDB’s active portfolio in the country.

This year’s exercise focuses on reviewing progress made under the 2024 Country Portfolio Improvement Plan (CPIP), identifying persistent constraints affecting project delivery, and developing a 2026 Action Plan to enhance efficiency and development impact.

The two-day workshop, taking place from November 12–13, brings together representatives from the Ministries of Finance and Infrastructure, Executing Agencies, Project Implementation Units (PIUs), and AfDB task teams. Participants are examining sectoral performance across energy, transport, water and sanitation, agriculture, social development, ICT, and governance.

Aïssa Toure Sarr, Country Manager of the African Development Bank Group in Rwanda, underscored the importance of collaboration and accountability in achieving results.

“The CPPR provides a vital platform for reflection and joint action,” she said. “It enables us to take stock of progress, address challenges, and ensure that AfDB-financed projects deliver tangible results for the people of Rwanda,” Toure Sarr said.

“Our shared goal is to improve efficiency, strengthen implementation capacity, and accelerate transformative impact in line with Rwanda’s Vision 2050 and the Bank’s strategic priorities.”

On behalf of the Government, Gerald Mugabe, Director General in charge of External Finance at the Ministry of Finance, reaffirmed Rwanda’s commitment to optimizing project performance and ensuring timely results.

“The Government of Rwanda appreciates the continued partnership with the African Development Bank. The success achieved so far reinforces our mutual accountability and commitment to the desired outcomes of Bank-supported projects,” he said.

“Together, we are tackling implementation bottlenecks to ensure that every franc invested translates into measurable progress for Rwandan citizens.”

As of 2025, AfDB’s active portfolio in Rwanda spans key infrastructure and human capital sectors—supporting national priorities in energy access, water and sanitation, transport connectivity, agriculture, skills development, and regional integration.

The outcomes of the 2025 CPPR will inform future strategic adjustments and ensure stronger alignment between the Bank’s investments and Rwanda’s Country Strategy Paper (CSP), with the ultimate goal of maximizing development impact and sustainability.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today