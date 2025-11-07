Innovation for Impact: Reflections on the concluded Israel–Rwanda Innovation Week 2025

Kigali is a hub of creativity, collaboration, and forward-looking energy and over the past two weeks, it again shone as a city that has evolved into a global center for innovation, committed to leveraging technology for socio-economic development. The Israel–Rwanda Innovation Week, organized in partnership with STEM Power Rwanda and with the valuable support of the Government of Rwanda through the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, has just come to a close.

Throughout these past two weeks, young innovators, university students, and startups immersed themselves in hands-on learning and problem-solving. They developed new skills in software development, Internet of Things (IoT), and electronics, transforming bold ideas into scalable, real-world solutions. The enthusiasm and talent displayed were truly inspiring — a reflection of

Rwanda’s vibrant innovation ecosystem and the shared values our two nations hold: creativity, resilience, and a commitment to progress through technology.

Israel and Rwanda share a unique partnership built on trust, innovation, and mutual respect.

Israel’s experience as a “Start-Up Nation” has shown that ingenuity and entrepreneurship can thrive anywhere — even in the face of limited resources. During these last two weeks, we had an honor to be with an expert trainer from Israel who helped lead specialized workshops and also facilitated the young Rwandan innovators understand how Israel has successfully nurtured its innovation ecosystem

Rwanda, with its visionary leadership and investment in digital transformation, has become a model for Africa and beyond. The strides made by the Rwandan government in aspects like digital transformation, ICT infrastructure, innovation hubs and many more are indeed remarkable and commendable. Together, we are proving that when nations collaborate around shared goals, they can unlock extraordinary potential.

This Innovation Week was not just an event; it was a platform for empowerment. It enabled young Rwandans to work alongside mentors, experts, and peers, gaining both technical and entrepreneurial insights. It also opened new channels for Israeli innovators, institutions, and companies to engage directly with Rwanda’s dynamic technology community — laying the groundwork for future collaborations in areas like agriculture, health, education, and renewable energy. What we witnessed was more than a series of workshops and competitions — it was a powerful demonstration of how innovation can connect nations and inspire young minds to build a better future.

The Israel–Rwanda Innovation Week may have ended, but the journey it represents has only just begun. Together, we will continue to harness the power of innovation to create opportunities, strengthen our partnership, and contribute to a brighter, more connected world.

The writer, Ambassador Einat Weiss, is the Ambassador of the State of Israel to Rwanda