President Kagame and First Lady Host Senior White House Delegation

Kigali  – President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame on Thursday evening hosted a senior delegation from the White House, the office U.S. President Donald Trump at Urugwiro Village.

The meeting underscored shared values of faith, peace, and leadership, according to Urugwiro statement.

The delegation was led by Paula White, Senior Advisor at the White House Faith Office, and included Jennifer Korn Sporment, Assistant to the President of the United States and Faith Director at the same office.

Other guests at the dinner included Jonathan Cain, Bradley Knight, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Rosa Whitaker Duncan-Williams, Joel Duncan-Williams, and Chekinah Olivier.

During the evening discussions, President Kagame and the guests exchanged views on the role of faith-based leadership in promoting peace, ethical governance, and community development.

The conversation also touched on regional and global issues, reflecting the growing cooperation between Rwanda and U.S. institutions across diverse fields.

The visit marks a continued engagement between the Government of Rwanda and U.S., highlighting shared interests in fostering spiritual values, social transformation, and global peace initiatives.

