No One will save Rwandans but Rwandans – President Kagame to Unity Club

Kigali — President Paul Kagame has called on Rwandans, particularly leaders, to remain steadfast in safeguarding the country’s unity, peace, and progress, stressing that Rwanda’s future lies in the hands of its own citizens.

The Head of State made the remarks on Saturday at the 18th Annual Unity Club Intwararumuri Forum, held at the Intare Conference Arena in Rusororo.

The event, attended by over 400 members, including current and former government officials and their spouses, was convened under the theme “Ndi Umunyarwanda — Our Unbreakable Bond.”

President Kagame, who was joined by the First Lady and Unity Club Chairperson, Mrs. Jeannette Kagame, underscored the importance of self-reliance and leadership driven by purpose and conviction.

“As leaders gathered here, if there is someone who thinks that anyone from the outside will come to save us, you are mistaken,” Kagame said.

“As the saying goes, it is not the size of the dog in the fight, it is the size of the fight in the dog.”

He urged Rwandans to reflect on their responsibilities as leaders and citizens, noting that the country’s progress is rooted in the collective spirit of unity embodied in the Ndi Umunyarwanda philosophy.

“Where Rwanda has come from, and where it is today, is because of all of you here and the Rwandans you lead,” he added.

“To ensure things continue to improve, you cannot become complacent because of the progress we have made. Make sure you are not just carried along by others but that you are truly part of it, playing your role and making your contribution.”

President Kagame emphasized that Rwanda’s politics must always be “defined by purpose, vision and commitment,” values he said should be visible in how Rwandans identify with and support one another.

The Unity Club, founded in 1996 by First Lady Jeannette Kagame, brings together senior leaders and their spouses to promote national unity, social cohesion, and the values of Ndi Umunyarwanda.