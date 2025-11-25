Home » Kigali Highlights Need for Good-Faith Engagement in Eastern DRC Peace Efforts
Kigali Highlights Need for Good-Faith Engagement in Eastern DRC Peace Efforts

by Daniel Sabiiti
Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe has outlined the country’s support for strengthened and sustainable financing for African-led peace support operations and reaffirmed its position on restoring stability in the Great Lakes region.

The minister stated Rwanda’s stand on these issues while participating in a high-level session dedicated to peace, security, governance, and multilateralism on Day 2 of the AU–EU Summit taking place in Luanda, Angola.

The summit, which brings together African Union and European Union leaders to review political, security, and development cooperation, comes at a time when the continent faces growing demands for stronger regional mechanisms and more equitable global partnerships.

During the session, Rwanda reiterated its support for strengthened and sustainable financing for African-led peace support operations, in line with UN Resolution 2719, which seeks to ensure predictable resources for missions responding to conflicts on the continent.

The country also called for reinforcing Africa’s own security instruments to enable more effective and timely responses to emerging threats.

Addressing the situation in Eastern DRC, Rwanda stressed that lasting peace requires more than statements or signatures on agreements; it must be grounded in accountability, genuine commitment, and good-faith engagement by all parties involved in the crisis.

This message aligns with regional efforts to address persistent instability through the Luanda and Nairobi processes.

Rwanda further emphasized that the AU–EU partnership should evolve into a model that prioritizes trade and investment over traditional aid, reflecting Africa’s growing push for economic transformation and equal footing in global markets.

The delegation also underscored that true multilateralism must be based on mutual respect and dialogue rather than unilateral measures, a point frequently echoed by African states seeking fairer representation and cooperation on international issues.

