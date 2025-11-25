Strong Economy, Record Growth In Financial Sector, Reason For Governor To Smile

Rwanda has a clear eye steadily gazing at becoming a regional financial hub, a good reason to begin with the financial sector in looking at the prognostications of the Central Bank’s quarterly Monetary Policy and Financial Stability committee (MPC and FSC) Meetings, to examine the performance of the country’s economy.

Other than the almost predictable fluctuations in headline inflation, in their quarterly meetings, Rwanda’s Central Bank economists usually report steady progress of the country’s economy, rarely ever any dramatic news.

This quarter would not have been much different, so much so, in fact, that perhaps the unusual news would have been that the Governor, Suraya Hakuziyaremye, was carrying a bit of a cold.

As it turned out, however, her news on the ever growing financial sector will no doubt have been just a bit of the medicine both she and the economy needed to throw off any rainy season sniffles.

Central bank governors traditionally begin their presentation with an outlook on monetary policy, after a quick summary of the outlook around the world and Sub Saharan Africa, but we are overturning the tradition a little, in honour of the financial sector’s especially good performance.

An exception to the upturning of the normal order must however be inflation, not to keep anyone in suspense. As for any other central bank, the primary focus is on the rate of inflation. Headline inflation has ticked up to 7.2% from 6.7% in the second quarter, and is projected to average 6.9%, and 5.8% in 2026. Accordingly, the committee decided to maintain the bank rate at 6.75%.

But the financial sector can justifiably boast this quarte’s big news. “The financial stability committee assessed the overall stability of Rwanda’s financial sector, and concluded that it remains sound, resilient and well positioned to support the economy” the Governor assured.

There ought to be a saying, “Central Bank Governor smile, economy’s delight” or something to that effect. “And we can go through the rationale behind this optimistic assertion” said the Governor with a smile. The report was eye-catching. As of September 2025, the financial sector’s total assets reached Rwf15.3trillion, for the first time ever, a rise of 24.3%.

And the main driver of this growth was higher deposits in banks and Microfinance institutions, an increase in contributions to the public pension fund, strong investment income, as well as higher insurance premiums.

Notably, every subsector contributed to the growth, with newcomers Non Deposit Taking Institutions (NDTFIS), announcing themselves with an impressive 48.1% expansion. It is perhaps a measure of how well the sector overall performed, that the sub-sector growing the least, insurance, rose by a comparatively low 15.8%.