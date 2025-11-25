Israeli Veterans Begin Rwanda Tour With Tribute to Genocide Victims

A delegation of Israel Defence Force (IDF) veterans on a special visit to Rwanda began their tour with a solemn visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Gisozi, where they paid respects to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The group—comprising veterans with physical disabilities and others living with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)—is in Rwanda for a cross-cultural exchange aimed at strengthening solidarity and mutual learning between the two nations.

Accompanied by Israel’s Ambassador to Rwanda, **Dr. Einat Weiss**, the delegation received a guided tour of the memorial’s exhibitions, viewed historical artifacts documenting the genocide’s planning and execution, and laid wreaths at the burial site where more than 250,000 victims are interred.

Shared Histories of Trauma and Resilience:

Speaking to media after the visit, Ambassador Weiss said the memorial was deliberately chosen as the delegation’s first stop upon arrival.

“The memorial is the linkage between our past, our shared destiny, and our future,” she said. “When they come here, they understand how similar the trauma is—what it means to defend a country and what it means to be injured doing so.”

Weiss noted that both Israel and Rwanda understand the long-term impact of atrocities such as the Holocaust and the Genocide against the Tutsi. She emphasized that the rise of antisemitism and anti-Tutsi sentiment in parts of the world shows that the dangers of hatred and dehumanization remain present.

“These things do not belong to the past. Our job—as Israel and as Rwanda—is to remind the international community that this is not the story of one nation. Anyone can become a victim,” she said.

Emotional Impact on the Veterans:

Many of the visiting veterans, Weiss said, were visibly shaken during the tour.

“Some of them were injured in the last war, others decades ago, but all carry deep trauma,” she explained. “When they come here and see the memorial, they understand the broader story—that genocide or conflict is never created in a day. It is a process.”

She compared this understanding to ongoing threats faced globally, saying the visit helped the veterans reflect on their own experiences of conflict and long-term psychological impact.

Why Rwanda?:

Asked why the veterans selected Rwanda over other countries facing conflict or historical atrocities, such as Sudan, Ambassador Weiss highlighted Rwanda’s global leadership in disability inclusion and post-conflict nation rebuilding.

“Rwanda has done tremendous work in raising awareness on disability and creating access for people with disabilities,” she said. “We want Israelis back home to see Rwanda as a model.”

She added that the choice was also rooted in the long-standing ties between Israel and Rwanda, dating back to the years following the 1994 liberation.

“Israel was here after 1994, helping in different capacities. This bond is deep and continues to grow.”

A Packed Itinerary:

The delegation will engage in a wide range of activities during their stay, including:

Meetings with psychology students and clinicians** to discuss PTSD and trauma healing, hold joint exercises and games with members of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

A friendly basketball clinic at Zaria Court in Kigali and a visit to Akagera National Park—a rare trip for veterans with disabilities, plus a cultural and educational exchange at Agahozo Shalom School, Weiss noted.

“We never come to teach Rwanda,” Weiss emphasized. “We come for mutual learning. Israel gains from Rwanda, and Rwanda gains from Israel. That is the essence of friendship.”

Growing Exchange Between Rwanda and Israel:

Ambassador Weiss said the number of exchanges between the two countries has surged this year.

“We had more than 70 Rwandan delegates visit Israel in fields such as agriculture and fintech. We also hosted multiple Israeli delegations here. This year has been a boom in our relations,” she noted that there are more business delegations are already scheduled for early next year.

Message to Rwandans:

Weiss concluded by praising the resilience and character of the Rwandan people.

“Rwandans are people of kindness and wisdom, carrying a long history while building their future,” she said. “Every delegation that comes here leaves inspired. You are your own best ambassadors. We are your friends, and we look forward to doing even more together.”

