U.S. Calls for Immediate Humanitarian Truce in Sudan as Civilian Suffering Deepens

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States has urged warring parties in Sudan to immediately agree to and implement a proposed humanitarian truce, warning that the ongoing conflict has reached catastrophic levels for civilians.

In a statement released by U.S. Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos, Washington expressed grave concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis, emphasizing that millions of Sudanese are now without food, water, and medical care.

According to the United Nations, at least 3,384 civilians were killed between January and June 2025, a figure that already accounts for nearly 80 percent of all civilian casualties recorded in 2024.

In Darfur alone, recent UN reports indicate that more than 480 civilians were killed in just two weeks during intensified attacks on displacement camps, while hundreds more have died in Khartoum and Kordofan as violence spreads.

Humanitarian agencies report that millions of displaced people are living in dire conditions without sufficient food or shelter, and that limited humanitarian access is worsening malnutrition and disease outbreaks, particularly among children.

“The suffering of civilians has reached catastrophic levels, with millions lacking food, water, and medical care. Every day of continued fighting costs more innocent lives,” Boulos said.

He noted that a strong text for a truce has already been proposed and urged both sides to accept it swiftly and “without political or military posturing that will cost more lives.”

The U.S. called on all parties to honor their commitments, cease hostilities, and allow full, safe, and unimpeded humanitarian access across Sudan.

“Not only will the truce save lives, but it should also serve as a vital step toward sustained dialogue and lasting peace,” the statement added.

Boulos underscored the urgency of the situation, stressing that the people of Sudan “cannot wait any longer” and that immediate action is essential to prevent further suffering and instability in the region.

Sudanese Ambassador to Rwanda:

During a recent press briefing held in Kigali on November 3, 2025, the Sudanese Ambassador to Rwanda, Khalid Musa Dafalla Musa, was highly critical of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and made a direct appeal to President Paul Kagame to mediate the conflict in Sudan.

The Ambassador’s statements focused on three main areas: the atrocities committed by the RSF, the failure of existing mediation efforts, and Rwanda’s unique role as a potential peace partner.

Musa also condemned global powers for failing to declare the RSF as a terrorist group, calling for immediate action to stop the force that he alleged has received support from European mercenaries and the UAE.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today