Moïse Nyarugabo on Burundian Military Role in Banyamulenge Highlands

Once Again, and Finally, on the Issue of the Burundian Army in the Highlands

I maintain and reaffirm my position. No one has yet approached me about the facts relating to this matter — neither the Government of Kinshasa nor that of Burundi, not even my brothers who were sent to RTNC (DR Congo government broadcaster) to publicly expose their own limitations, much like those of their master.

Let’s return to the facts.

Which of the twelve truths that follow are false?

1) The presence of 10,000 Burundian soldiers in the High Plateaux of Mulenge (Fizi, Mwenga, and Uvira);

2) The deployment of 12 to 15 battalions of the same army — one source confirmed to me there are 14 battalions;

3) The existence of 70 military positions held by this army, complete with foxholes, whose designs (with photos taken in some of our villages) are attached as evidence;

4) The establishment of roadblocks, including at Mulima, Point Zéro, and Mikalati, which block all access routes to local markets — part of a deliberate policy to starve the population by cutting off essential goods such as salt, sugar, soap, oil, and medicine. As a result, the few hospitals that were not destroyed in the area have been forced to close;

5) The existential threat now materialized through encirclement, makeshift concentration camps, ambushes, assassinations, and other war crimes and crimes against humanity;

6) The indiscriminate and repeated bombardment of villages inhabited by civilians, along with the destruction of basic infrastructure such as bridges and airstrips. On this point, I have a question for President Tshisekedi: by destroying bridges like the one at Peti, how do you expect your troops to advance and “recapture the territories that are beyond your control”? Or have you already given up, and all that matters to you now is being left in peace?

7) The Burundian authorities and their army have either bought the war from the Tshisekedi regime or received it on subcontract. They have made it their own affair — but only God and they know at what price. A small question to these Burundian authorities: when you find yourselves deep in the forests of Mwenga, is that still about protecting your borders? Is that truly for the security of Burundi and Burundians?

8) President Tshisekedi appoints a general by ordinance and assigns him to Uvira. The Mai-Mai, or Wazalendo if that sounds better, oppose him, claiming he is “Rwandan” because of his facial features — that he resembles members of the M23. The government bows, or rather, bends its back, and recalls him to Kinshasa.

A few questions come to mind: does a “national face” exist? Even though I disagreed with the general’s mission, on principle, what remains of the authority of the State in such a regime? Hasn’t everything fallen apart? What message does this government send to other soldiers and police officers with similar physical features?

9) The drones that bring death take off — some from Bujumbura, others from Kisangani, flying alongside Sukhoi fighter jets;

10) There is no single village inhabited by the Banyamulenge where Red Tabara fighters are present. None has ever been identified to this day. I call on the Burundian authorities to bear witness to this truth;

11) It is a fact that Red Tabara have never been allied with Twirwaneho or with the Banyamulenge community in general — never. On the contrary, what the Burundian authorities know very well is that Red Tabara were for years allied with the Wazalendo. They operated together against our villages. Those same Wazalendo have now, as if by magic, become allies of the Burundian regime, which supplies them with weapons, ammunition, and funding;

12) A general, a colonel, a major of the Burundian army, and a pastor have been designated by their authorities to collaborate with certain individuals — notably Willy Seba Munigantama and his team, as well as Shyaka, known as Nyamusaraba — with the goal of recruiting young Banyamulenge from six refugee camps and attempting to destroy Twirwaneho.

To those whose only inspiration comes when I post my reflections — you now have material. Go to work, even if it shames you.

To those who wish to think, discuss, and verify with an open mind, I will listen carefully.

To those whose brains contain nothing but insults and blind fanaticism, don’t waste your time — I am well vaccinated. I appreciate your attacks for two reasons: they expose you, and they prove that you received my message — and that it struck a nerve.

[Have a good weekend]

The writer, Moïse Nyarugabo is a former Congolese vice president, political analyst, and outspoken critic of government policies in eastern DRC. He is known for his detailed commentary on regional security, militia activity, and foreign military involvement in Congolese affairs. He is also from the Banyamulenge community of South Kivu. He is currently in exile