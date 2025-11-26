New Partnership to Link Renewable Energy and Agriculture Launched in Rwanda

KIGALI – Rwanda has unveiled a major new initiative aimed at transforming rural livelihoods by integrating clean energy with climate-smart farming.

SNV Rwanda and the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI), with support from the IKEA Foundation officially launched the Power for Food Partnership (P4FP) initiative at the Africa Energy Expo 2025 which opened in Kigali this November 26.

The expo is being held under the theme “Powering Regeneration – Linking Energy and Agriculture for a Sustainable Rwanda,” the launch brought together over 100 participants including government officials, development partners, financial institutions, and private sector leaders.

The P4FP initiative seeks to connect Regenerative Agriculture (RA) with the Productive Use of Renewable Energy (PURE) —a combination that experts say is essential in driving sustainable, inclusive, and climate-resilient rural development.

Eleanor Hartzell, Country Director of SNV Rwanda, emphasized the importance of integrated planning.

“Rwanda’s future lies in an integrated approach that connects energy, food, and climate. The Power for Food Partnership brings this vision to life,” she said.

“The Power for Food Partnership is about something simple but transformative: connecting food, energy, and climate in a way that’s practical and rooted in the realities of rural communities.” Hartzell noted.

Dr. Patrick Karangwa, Director General of Agricultural Modernization at MINAGRI, highlighted the policy alignment that will make this initiative effective.

“By aligning agriculture and energy policies, we are ensuring that farmers have access not only to land and water, but to the clean energy needed for modern, resilient food systems,” he noted.

Through P4FP, Rwanda will generate new knowledge, strengthen partnerships, and embed regenerative models into national systems, ensuring long-term sustainability and scalability.

The launch also positions Rwanda as part of a larger global effort led by SNV and supported by the IKEA Foundation to accelerate the adoption of renewable-powered, regenerative agriculture across Africa.

Olivier Kamana, Permanent Secretary Minagri said that the Power For Food Partnership aligns with Rwanda’s Vision 2050, NST2, and its Green Growth Strategy.

A panel discussion that brought together Dr. Patrick Karangwa, Marion Nirere (Infrastructure Ministry), Pamela Bigirimana, Head Business Development ARC Power and Winnie Gatarayiha, Agribusiness Manager, Bank of Kigali Group PLC shared insight on how Energy and Agriculture can drive Rwanda’s sustainable future.

Stakeholders shared their commitments to advance the RA–PURE agenda through collaborative “Power Circles” by focusing on LEARN, which emphasizes knowledge and data; LINK, which strengthens partnerships; and LEVERAGE, which mobilizes policy and finance.

The Power for Food Partnership is a multi-country initiative designed to restore ecosystems, build sustainable food systems, and empower rural communities through the combined power of regenerative agriculture and renewable energy technologies.

