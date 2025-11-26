Rwanda Piles Pressure on DR Congo Over FDLR Disarmament

Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe has asserted that the genocidal militia, the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), remains active and continues to receive support from the Kinshasa government.

In an interview with Christophe Boisbouvier on RFI Afrique, Minister Nduhungirehe, whose portfolio often includes significant diplomatic responsibilities, addressed the long-standing security concerns on Rwanda’s border.

“The FDLR are indeed present. They are still supported by Kinshasa. And what we are asking for is that they be neutralized as required by the Washington peace agreement,” Minister Nduhungirehe stated.

The Minister’s statement directly calls upon the DRC to honor its commitments under regional and international frameworks. He specifically referenced the “Washington peace agreement,” which likely refers to an accord or commitment made under the United States’ auspices or as part of the broader Luanda and Nairobi processes aimed at de-escalating the conflict in Eastern DRC.

The neutralization of the FDLR—a group primarily composed of elements responsible for the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi—has been a cornerstone of Rwanda’s security demands for over two decades. Kigali views the group’s continued existence and alleged support from the Congolese military (FARDC) as an existential threat.

The accusation comes amidst ongoing fighting in Eastern DRC between the Congolese army and the M23 rebel group, which Kinshasa frequently accuses Rwanda of supporting.

Rwanda, in turn, denies supporting the M23 and points to the FDLR’s presence and collaboration with FARDC as the root cause of the insecurity.

The Minister’s interview reinforces Rwanda’s position that lasting peace in the region is impossible until the FDLR is militarily dismantled and no longer used as a proxy force by the DRC government.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today