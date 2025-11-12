Reserve Force Chief Urges Reservists to Form Cooperatives for Self-Reliance

MUSANZE — The Chief of Staff of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Reserve Force, Major General Alex Kagame, has called on reservists in the Northern Province to organize themselves into cooperatives as a pathway to improving their livelihoods and accessing government support more effectively.

He made the call on Wednesday during a meeting held in Musanze District, which brought together reservists from all districts of the province.

The session, also attended by the Governor of Northern Province, Mugabowagahunde Maurice, focused on reservists welfare, national and regional security updates, and the contribution of reservists to national development.

Major General Kagame commended the reservists for their dedication to safeguarding Rwanda’s peace and stability but noted that while specific projects targeting them are still limited, forming cooperatives would enable them to benefit more equitably from existing programs and funding opportunities.

“We encourage you to take initiative and organize yourselves into cooperatives. This will make it easier for you to access support and create income-generating activities instead of waiting for government interventions,” he said.

He further urged the reservists to uphold discipline, integrity, and patriotism—values that, he said, should guide them both in civilian life and in service to the nation.

Major General Kagame also reminded them to avoid spreading unverified information on social media and to protect the confidentiality of military affairs.

Governor Mugabowagahunde assured the reservists that the Government values their service and will continue to strengthen collaboration with them through welfare programs, job creation initiatives, and regular information sharing.

“Forming cooperatives is a sustainable way to enhance your welfare and contribute to the province’s development,” the Governor said.

“Reservists play a vital role in maintaining security and must remain exemplary citizens in promoting unity, hygiene, and lawful conduct.”

The meeting reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting reservists as key partners in sustaining Rwanda’s peace and development, with a renewed call for self-organization and entrepreneurship as central to their empowerment.

