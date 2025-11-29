RPF-Inkotanyi Diaspora Advance Rwanda’s Development Agenda   ‎

‎Paris, France — Members and friends of Rwanda’s ruling party, the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi), living across Europe convened today in Paris for a retreat dedicated to mobilizing the diaspora in support of Rwanda’s ongoing transformation and development agenda.

‎The gathering, held under the theme “Rwanda’s Transformation: Unity, Renewal and Strategic Engagement”, was officiated by the party’s Secretary General, Ambassador Wellars Gasamagera.

‎The retreat was marked by vibrant celebrations of Rwandaness and reflections on the achievements of the past 31 years, particularly in fostering national unity and driving economic growth.

‎Amb. Gasamagera delivered a message from President Paul Kagame, Chairman of the RPF-Inkotanyi, emphasizing the importance of collective responsibility in sustaining Rwanda’s progress.

He expressed gratitude to diaspora members for their unwavering support in the country’s transformational journey and encouraged them to continue contributing from their countries of residence.

‎

‎Gasamagera also reassured participants of Rwanda’s commitment to supporting their personal and professional advancement abroad.

‎ “Unity means being together around what connects us — a shared purpose, a common direction, and the values that guide us. We have many bonds that bring us together, including belonging to the same country and upholding the same values. Let us continue to safeguard that unity,” he said.

‎The retreat served as both a platform for strategic engagement and a celebration of Rwanda’s resilience, highlighting the role of the diaspora in strengthening the nation’s vision for sustainable development and renewal.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today