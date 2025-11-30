House Worth 40 Million Rwandan Francs Built for a Vulnerable Resident in Mageragere

This Sunday, in Mageragere Sector, Rwankuba Cell, Rugendabari Village, a ceremony was held to hand over a newly built house worth 40 million Rwandan Francs to Makuza Jean Claude, a vulnerable resident. The house was constructed by employees of the City of Kigali who are members of the RPF–Inkotanyi.

This initiative seeks to implement the RPF–Inkotanyi Manifesto, which emphasises improving the well-being of citizens, ensuring that no one is left behind, and supporting vulnerable people to achieve sustainable development.

The ceremony was attended by the RPF–Inkotanyi Chairperson in the City of Kigali, who is also the Mayor of Kigali, Samuel Dusengiyumva, along with other officials, RPF–Inkotanyi members working within the City of Kigali, and residents of the community.

In his remarks, the RPF–Inkotanyi Chairperson and Mayor of Kigali thanked the City of Kigali staff for their thoughtful initiative to support a vulnerable resident and for successfully turning their idea into action.

He also encouraged the beneficiary to take good care of what he has received so that it is preserved and remains in good condition.

“Makuza, and those who received houses before you in this community, we kindly ask that you all take good care of your homes, keep them clean, well-maintained, and in good condition. When we return for follow-up visits, we hope to find them well-kept. As the City leadership, we also commit to continuing to provide the infrastructure needed to further improve your well-being.”

The construction of this house was completed through collaboration among different institutions. The Special Cell of City of Kigali staff carried out the community work to build the foundation and contributed funds according to work categories. Ruliba Clay provided the bricks, while the Special Cell of Nyarugenge District staff supported the purchase of household items.

In his speech, Makuza Jean Claude, the beneficiary, expressed gratitude to the staff and leadership of the City of Kigali and all partners involved for thinking of him and delivering such a valuable contribution to his life.

“I am very thankful, and I promise to take good care of this house to the best of my ability so that I can serve as a good example to others.”

Makuza was selected based on key criteria, including having a disability that prevents him from working, lacking immovable property, being widowed, having no one to support him, receiving no other assistance, and having a family of eight members who struggle to meet basic needs.

Building this house provides an immediate solution to the challenging living conditions his family faced and aligns with the broader goal of supporting those experiencing deeper vulnerability.

Before inaugurating the house, leaders and residents planted fruit and ornamental trees throughout the village as part of the ongoing #IgitiCyanjye (My Tree) campaign, which aims to plant 3 million trees over the next five years, ensure their proper care and growth, and contribute to efforts to address the effects of climate change.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today