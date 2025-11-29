Chapo Visits Rwanda Security Force, Calls for Sustained Anti-Terrorism Efforts

Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo on Tuesday visited the Rwanda Security Force (RSF) deployed in Ancuabe District, Cabo Delgado Province, where he praised ongoing joint efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.

Upon arrival, President Chapo was received by the Rwanda Security Force Joint Task Force Commander, Maj Gen Vincent Gatama. He was briefed on the security situation within the RSF Area of Responsibility before holding an interaction with RSF personnel serving in the counter-terrorism mission.

President Chapo commended the collaboration between the RSF and the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM), highlighting their achievements in combating terrorist groups that have destabilized Cabo Delgado in recent years. He encouraged the forces to stay committed in their operations and to maintain the progress registered so far.

“I am very grateful to the Rwandan Forces for the outstanding work they are doing in Mozambique, which has helped to restore security in this province. Continue working together with your brothers here, as no development can be achieved without peace and security,” Chapo said.

He stressed that terrorism remains a global threat that requires strong cooperation, emphasizing the importance of continued close collaboration between RSF and FADM. President Chapo also reminded the forces that several development projects are expected to resume soon, making sustained peace and security essential for long-term recovery.

The President was accompanied by Mozambique’s Defence Minister, Maj Gen Cristovão Artur Chume; the Chief of the General Staff of the FADM, Gen Julio dos Santos Jane; the Army Commander, Maj Gen André Rafael Mahunguane; and the Governor of Cabo Delgado Province, Valige Tauabo.

