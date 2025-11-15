Rwanda Welcomes Doha Framework for Peace Between DRC and AFC-M23

Kigali — The Government of Rwanda has welcomed the signing of the Doha Framework for a Comprehensive Peace Agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the rebel group AFC-M23.

In statement released Saturday evening, Government says the signing as a major step toward ending long-standing conflict in eastern DRC.

Government also said the framework will help address the root causes of violence and the obstacles to lasting peace in the Great Lakes Region.

Rwanda also praised the role of the State of Qatar for working hard towards peace in the region.

Doha acted as the main mediator between Kinshasa and the rebel forces.

Kigali also commended the support of the United States and the African Union in making the talks successful.

The Doha Framework sets out measures to restore state authority in areas affected by conflict. It also provides for transitional security arrangements. Another key element is the gradual disarmament and reintegration of armed groups into society.

Rwanda’s statement said the agreement could improve security not only in DRC but also in neighbouring countries.

The eastern DRC region has long been a source of instability, displacement, and cross-border insecurity. Rwanda reiterated its commitment to supporting peace in the region.

The government stressed that continued dialogue, cooperation, and oversight will be critical to the implementation of the agreement.

Kigali also expressed hope that the Doha Framework will serve as a blueprint for sustainable peace and development in the Great Lakes Region.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today