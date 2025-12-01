Gruelling Rwanda EPIC 2025 Cycling is Back — 85 Riders, Bigger and Better

Eighty-five riders from 16 countries—including 18 Rwandans—are set to compete in the Rwandan Epic 2025, the gruelling multi-stage mountain bike race returning for its fifth edition from Monday to Friday, December 5, 2025.

The event will open in Kigali with an 8.8-kilometer prologue starting and finishing at Fazenda Sengha before heading north for four additional stages across some of Rwanda’s toughest and most scenic terrains.

Race Director Simon De Schutter said the event has already achieved one of its biggest goals: turning Rwanda into a globally recognised mountain-biking destination.

“When we started Rwandan Epic, we had two big goals. First, to make the world know Rwanda as a cycling nation—and not just cycling, but mountain biking. We can say we’ve achieved that because people from different countries now appreciate Rwanda as a global mountain biking country,” he said.

Stage-by-Stage Breakdown

The 85 cyclists will launch the competition on Monday at 10:30 a.m. with Mont Kigali, an 8.8-km challenge featuring 259 meters of elevation gain.

On Tuesday, riders tackle the second stage, Mont Kabuye, starting at 9:30 a.m. from Nyirangarama and finishing at ARCC. This demanding leg spans 76.1 km with 1,846 meters of climbing.

Rwanda Strengthens Ownership of the Event

FERWACY First Vice President Valentin Bigango said the cycling federation, together with other national stakeholders, now fully recognises the strategic value of the race and is committed to supporting its growth.

“We now see how valuable this race can be. It is in its fifth edition, but we were not deeply involved before. This year we are fully part of it because we realise the opportunities Rwandan Epic presents. We want to support it and strengthen it with those who founded it.”

He added that FERWACY is working with clubs and teams to increase investment in mountain biking and raise the profile of the event.

“Together with the teams, we agreed to boost mountain biking and support Rwandan Epic by promoting it and helping it grow. At the level it has reached, it could become an international event within three years—and possibly rise to the stature of the Tour du Rwanda.”

Northern Province Stages

The race shifts to Northern Province for the final four stages:

Stage 3 – “Twin Lakes” (December 3)

Distance: 52.9 km

52.9 km Elevation: 883 m

883 m Start: ARCC

ARCC Finish: Musanze town

Stage 4 – “Volcanoes” (December 4)

Distance: 29.8 km

29.8 km Elevation: 514 m

514 m Start/Finish: Kwita Izina, Kinigi

Kwita Izina, Kinigi Start time: 9:45 a.m.

Stage 5 – “Buranga” Grand Finale (December 5)

Distance: 77.3 km

77.3 km Elevation: 1,392 m

1,392 m Start: Nemba

Nemba Finish: Shyorongi

Shyorongi Start time: 9:00 a.m.

Three Competitive Categories

Riders will compete in three categories:

Men’s Teams:

Last year’s champions were Belgians Pierre de Froidmont and Axel Baumans.

Last year’s champions were Belgians Pierre de Froidmont and Axel Baumans. Mixed Teams (male + female):

Defending champions are Spaniards Oscar Pujol and Mude Rodriguez.

Defending champions are Spaniards Oscar Pujol and Mude Rodriguez. Women’s Teams:

In 2024, the title went to the Rwandan-Belgian duo of Martha Ntakirutimana and Siska Marrécau.

With a record number of participants, rising international stature, and deeper national support, the 2025 Rwandan Epic promises to be the most challenging—and most celebrated—edition yet.

