Rwanda Launches Campaign to Close Remaining Gaps To End HIV/AIDS

Kigali – Rwanda and its health partners marked World AIDS Day 2025 with the launch of a six-month nationwide campaign aimed at addressing remaining gaps in the country’s efforts to fully achieve and sustain the global *triple 95* HIV targets.

The campaign comes at a time when Rwanda has already surpassed all three global benchmarks designed to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030:

– 96% of people living with HIV know their status

– 98% of those who know their status are on sustained antiretroviral therapy (ART)

– 98% of those on ART have achieved viral suppression

Health officials and partners celebrated the milestone while emphasizing the continued need to focus on vulnerable populations, particularly adolescents and young people.

Commitment to Closing Remaining Gaps:

Dr. Gallican Nshogoza Rwibasira, Division Manager for HIV, STI, Viral Hepatitis and Other Viral Diseases at the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), praised the country’s progress but stressed the need for targeted action.

“With over 95 percent treatment coverage and viral load suppression, we commit to addressing the remaining gaps, especially among youths and adolescents who remain vulnerable,” he said.

UNDP Applauds Rwanda’s Leadership:

UNDP Resident Representative Fatmata Lovetta Sesay commended Rwanda’s success and resilience amid global funding constraints.

“Rwanda is a testament to determination, innovation, and strong leadership. By bringing HIV infections down by more than 70%, Rwanda is showing the world that ending HIV/AIDS is possible,” Sesay said.

Despite global funding cuts, she noted that Rwanda has ensured continuity of essential services.

“We have had a difficult year of funding cuts, but Rwanda has proved resilience and sustainability to ensure services are not disrupted—and most importantly, that the government cares for its people,” she added.

Three key messages to Rwanda:

“Rwanda is a beacon of success, and we must protect that. This is a moment we cannot roll back.”

Rwandans have demonstrated innovation and achievement—qualities that will sustain the progress made.

The UN commits to continued partnership with the Government of Rwanda to showcase this success globally,” she said.

Sesay called for renewed investment in community-based solutions, efforts to combat stigma, and stronger, resilient health systems, stressing that ending AIDS by 2030 is both achievable and a matter of human rights.

Voices of People Living With HIV:

Chairperson of the Rwanda Network of People Living with HIV (RRP+), Sylvie Muneza, led a moment of silence in remembrance of those who have lost their lives to HIV/AIDS.

She reaffirmed the network’s commitment despite fluctuating funding: “We are committed to ensuring sustainability of the achievements made, and we will fight stigma so that we can build a better future.”

Rwanda’s Concerns:

RBC Deputy Director General Jeanne Umuhire said Rwanda’s progress reflects strong leadership and robust partnerships, but cautioned that the fight is not yet over.

“This success is a result of strong leadership and partnership on the path to achieving the triple 95 goals. But our work is not finished—and to whom much is given, much is expected,” she said.

Umuhire warned about rising infections among adolescents:

“We see threats in the increasing number of infections among adolescents. This is going to challenge us to do more.”

She urged continued dedication: “We can beat HIV/AIDS as Rwandans because we have all the facilities and services needed. This should be a shared determination for all of us.”

