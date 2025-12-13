Kigali Hosts Grand Finale of 7th Africa’s Business Heroes Competition

KIGALI — The Grand Finale of the 7th edition of the Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Prize Competition takes place today in Kigali, bringing together Africa’s most promising entrepreneurs as the Top 10 finalists pitch their ventures for a share of $1.5 million in grant funding.

Opening the ABH Summit, Zahra Baitie-Boateng delivered a forward-looking message, emphasizing that Africa’s future is being built now. Reflecting on ABH’s seven-year journey, she highlighted more than 32,000 applications received across the continent and the growth of a pan-African movement powered by funding, training, networks, and storytelling. Her call to entrepreneurs was clear: learn boldly and build.

Taking the stage next, Lijun Sun underscored that Africa has never lacked entrepreneurial spirit. He pointed to Alibaba’s investments in artificial intelligence and innovation, stressing that Africa’s future will ultimately be shaped by African founders who harness technology to solve local and global challenges.

Juliana Muganza, Deputy CEO of the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), reaffirmed why Rwanda continues to host the ABH Grand Finale. She cited the country’s strong commitment to entrepreneurship and transformation, congratulated the Top 10 finalists for emerging from a highly competitive pool of applicants, and urged founders to take up space, speak boldly, and build with courage.

Representing China, Ambassador Gao Wenqi highlighted the role of entrepreneurship in deepening China–Africa relations. He emphasized growing cooperation in AI, the digital economy, green energy, and shared prosperity, noting that entrepreneurs from both sides will shape the next chapter of China–Africa collaboration.

The opening session concluded with an inspiring address from Tara Fela-Durotoye, Founder of House of Tara International, who challenged entrepreneurs to build institutions rather than ego-driven businesses. She called on founders to empower teams, develop leaders, and create ventures that outlast them, urging them to become “builders and beyonders.”

The winners of the 7th ABH competition will be selected by a distinguished panel of judges: Dr. Diane Karusisi, Ibukun Awosika, and Jerry Yang, who will determine how the $1.5 million grant funding is shared among the finalists.

This year’s Top 10 finalists represent seven African countries and operate across high-impact sectors including agritech, biotech, fintech, digital tools, sustainable manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and food systems:

Wyclife Onyango (Kenya) – BuuPass: Mobility and digital ticketing for public transport Siny Samba (Senegal) – Le Lionceau: Locally produced fortified baby food and nutrition Mukasahaha Diane (Rwanda) – DIKAM Ltd: Ethical and sustainable garment manufacturing Baraka Chijenga (Tanzania) – Kilimo Fresh Foods Africa: Agritech and fresh produce supply chains Janet Kuteli (Kenya) – Fortune Credit: Fintech solutions for SME financial inclusion Diana Orembe (Tanzania) – NovFeed: Biotechnology and alternative protein solutions Abraham Mbuthia (Kenya) – Uzapoint Technologies: Digital tools for micro and small enterprises Gohar Said (Egypt) – Suplyd: FoodTech and modern procurement for restaurants Adriaan Kruger (South Africa) – nuvoteQ: HealthTech and digital clinical diagnostics Jean Lobe Lobe (Cameroon) – Waspito: Telemedicine and access to primary healthcare

As the finalists take the stage in Kigali, the ABH Grand Finale once again spotlights African innovation, resilience, and ambition—placing entrepreneurs at the center of the continent’s growth story.

