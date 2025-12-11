Mozambique, Rwanda Strengthen Parliamentary Cooperation

The Speaker of the Rwandan Parliament, MP Gertrude Kazarwa, concluded a four-day official visit to Mozambique aimed at strengthening the existing parliamentary cooperation between the two nations.

During the visit, Kazarwa also underscored Rwanda’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations with Mozambique, particularly in governance, security, and regional integration.

“I reaffirm Rwanda’s commitment to implementing the Parliamentary Cooperation Protocol and deepening collaboration in legislative development, oversight, capacity building, and people-centered governance,” she said during a special session with the Plenary Assembly of Mozambique.

Speaker Kazarwa and a delegation from Rwanda (including MPs Tumukunde Hope Gasatura and Nzamwita Deogratias) were welcomed by the Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique, led by Margarida Talapa, Speaker of the Mozambican Parliament.

Their discussions centered on enhancing collaboration between the two legislative bodies and activating mechanisms outlined in a parliamentary cooperation Memorandum of Understanding previously signed by the two parliaments.

A major highlight of the visit was the reaffirmation of cooperation in security and stability efforts in Cabo Delgado, where Rwandan forces have been supporting Mozambique’s efforts to restore peace amid extremist violence.

Speaker Talapa expressed profound gratitude for Rwanda’s unwavering assistance, noting that the collaboration has significantly improved the security landscape in the region.

Talapa also commended Rwanda for its “brotherly support,” describing the partnership as a model of African-led solutions to African challenges.

“We are confident that this cooperation will continue to deepen, bringing mutual benefits and strengthening the bonds of friendship between our nations,” Talapa said.

Beyond security, the two Speakers discussed the need for regular parliamentary exchanges, joint legislative research, and coordinated positions in regional bodies such as the Pan-African Parliament and the SADC Parliamentary Forum.

Both sides agreed that closer cooperation would strengthen accountability, improve law-making processes, and enhance regional integration.

The visit also included symbolic activities that underscored the friendship between the two nations.

Speaker Kazarwa planted an Acacia tree at a historic site in Maputo, signifying peace, growth, and enduring relations. The delegation toured cultural and historical sites, further deepening mutual understanding.

Mozambique and Rwanda have built a deep, strategic partnership over the past several years, spanning security, diplomacy, trade, and development. Recent events show that this cooperation is not only active but expanding.

Through joint counter-terrorism operations, Rwanda has been a key partner in helping Mozambique stabilize Cabo Delgado, where insurgency has threatened regional security.

Both sides have held high-level defense visits to strengthen defense ties and hold bilateral talks as well as continued meetings between defense chiefs to reinforce joint planning and training.

The two countries enjoy excellent relations, reinforced by presidential visits and participation in major national events.

Through a Joint Permanent Commission, a formal mechanism exists to monitor the implementation of agreements and explore new areas of cooperation, and in multilateral collaboration, they work together on regional and continental issues, including peace and security.

In a recent presidential visit, Rwanda and Mozambique renewed agreements on investment, trade, and counter-terrorism and have a growing economic engagement aimed at expanding business opportunities, improving trade flows, and encouraging private-sector partnerships.

This economic approach has seen a growing investment interest from both Rwandan and Mozambican businessmen and women.

