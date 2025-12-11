President Kagame Reveals Confidential Conversation With Burundi President Over DR Congo

Burundi President Évariste Ndayishimiye deliberately lied to President Paul Kagame when confronted about why he was deploying large numbers of troops directly along Rwanda’s borders, according to Kagame’s narration on Thursday.

Speaking during a swearing‑in ceremony for new state ministers and other officials, President Kagame said that when the EAC regional force was expelled by the Kinshasa government, the Burundian contingent stayed behind. Later, even after SADC troops arrived, Burundian forces still remained in eastern DR Congo.

Furthermore, Kagame said Burundi sent “thousands more” troops to North Kivu. Amid this escalating situation, Kagame said he called President Ndayishimiye directly.

“I asked President Ndayishimiye how come EAC forces have been chased, but Burundian troops have remained, and even the SADC force is coming, yet Burundi troops are still there as well. Has Burundi become a SADC member?”…“He said ‘NO’.”

“I asked, ‘Have you remained there just because you are friends with Congo with intent to support them in whatever they plan to do?’”

Kagame said President Ndayishimiye responded that Burundian troops were there “because Congo asked them as friends.”

According to Kagame, Ndayishimiye also claimed Burundi had security concerns originating from eastern Congo, particularly in the South Kivu regions of Uvira, Minembwe, and other adjacent areas.

“I went on to ask, ‘Minembwe and Uvira are in the south, but how come a lot more troops are being deployed up north near our border? What is it that you are going to do in Goma, Rutshuru and other regions?’”

Kagame said Ndayishimiye responded: “Who told you we have troops there?”

Kagame continued: “I told him that I had been informed by reliable sources who provided substantive evidence. However, I couldn’t confirm completely without asking you directly to hear what you tell me.”

“He responded ‘No, whoever informed you lied to you. We don’t have any troops there in the north.’”

Kagame said he then told Ndayishimiye: “‘Well, since it has come from you, the Head of your country, I can accept that the information isn’t factual.’”

In his speeck, however, Kagame added: “Not long after, many [Burundian soldiers] were captured there during fighting. That was followed up by discussions between officials from our side and theirs about the issue.”

During these talks, Kagame said, Burundi denied everything—even the captured soldiers.

“Our side showed them evidence and was asking: ‘So now you are even denying your soldiers? Actually, we were hoping we would speak to those holding them over there to hand them over to you, since they have been captured from a place you have denied being present.’”

Kagame said the issue remained unresolved as both countries continued to engage.

He said the Burundian case is typical of what has been happening in the eastern Congo conflict, where all actors escape accountability for their actions, while all the “baggage” is heaped on Rwanda.

Kagame cited another case when AFC‑M23 rebels advanced into Walikale territory deep inside Congo, prompting “some friends” who have been supporting the December 4 Washington Accords between Rwanda and DRC to ask Rwanda to use its influence to urge the rebels to pull back.

“We pleaded with AFC‑M23 to halt any advance and pull back. Immediately, Congolese forces reoccupied the areas. So we told our friends: ‘Will you surely ask us again for help yet such actions continue to happen?’… Then that was followed by back‑and‑forth discussions which were never concluded.”

Kagame said violations continued even up to the day of the signing of the Washington Accords. He added that Burundi has “more than 20,000 troops” deployed in eastern Congo, some as far as Kalemie, Kindu, Kisangani, and Walikale.

Ke said: “Amid all this, one wonders: ‘What are all these Burundian troops doing in Congo, while killing people in Minembwe, bombing them with artillery and drones? Besides, where are the people who are always talking?’… People have been pleading for help without anyone intervening.”

Kagame said Rwanda is being falsely accused of escalating the conflict, yet actors like Burundi are openly present and committing crimes despite the Washington Accords, which outline mechanisms for resolving the crisis.

“DRC has its own baggage to carry, Burundi too, as well as Rwanda. One party—Rwanda—shouldn’t be the one carrying baggage for others,” said Kagame.

He said Rwanda is “willing” and “committed” to implementing all its obligations under the Washington Accords. Rwanda, Kagame added, is more concerned about regional peace and stability “than anyone else.”

The President said that whatever is said about Rwanda is filled with: “Ubugombe (malice) n’ibinyoma byinshi (a lot of lies) ku kigero kimwe (in equal measure).”

He said he spends sleepless nights because of phone calls from all corners, “some at night, some during the day,” from different quarters.

He added that Rwanda must also deal with “threats to wipe out” the country, as promised by President Félix Tshisekedi.

“Whoever wants peace has to prepare for war,” he noted.

President Kagame said Rwanda’s security concern in Congo is FDLR militia, which some have even gone as far as affirming that the militia group does exist, yet there are its members who still repatriating and are at the Mutobo demoblisation and reintegration center in northern Rwanda.

