Rwanda MPs Grab 3 Medals at EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games

Rwandan Members of Parliament (MPs) delivered an impressive performance at the ongoing East African Community (EAC) Games, securing multiple medals and raising the country’s flag in regional sports competitions.

This morning at Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, MP Germaine Mukabalisa and Damien Nyabyenda beat fellow EAC MPs to claim victory in two races.

In the women’s category, Mukabalisa won a gold medal in the 400m race, showcasing exceptional endurance and speed against strong competitors from across the region.

She also scooped a bronze medal in the 100m sprint, demonstrating remarkable versatility across both short- and long-distance events.

“I am extremely happy as I have achieved my objectives of representing my country with excellence,” Mukabalisa told KT Press shortly after winning her medals.

Mukabalisa said she drew her success from the support offered by fellow Rwanda MPs, spending enough time training and having self confidence.

“I was determined and I wasn’t afraid of anybody,” she said when explaining how she beat Kenyans, who are normally the region’s fastest runners.

In the men’s category, Nyabyenda secured a silver medal in the 400m, earning Rwanda another podium finish. His strong performance further highlighted Rwanda’s competitive spirit and commitment to excellence at the Games.

The EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games aim to promote regional integration, unity, and cooperation through sports, bringing together lawmakers from all EAC member states.

In this week-long event officially opened on December 6th, 2025, Rwanda Parliament representatives will compete in categories including Volleyball (men and women), Darts, Golf, and Athletics.

