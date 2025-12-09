Setting the Standard: Bank of Kigali Wins FiRe Award for Transparency and Reporting

Bank of Kigali Plc has been named the winner of the prestigious 2025 Financial Reporting (FiRe) Award, East Africa’s leading recognition for transparency, governance, and excellence in financial reporting. This achievement underscores the Bank’s leadership in setting high standards for accountability in the region.

Presented by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Kenya, the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK), the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), the Public-Sector Accounting Standards Board–Kenya (PSASB), and the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA), the FiRe Award celebrates organizations that demonstrate outstanding integrity, clarity, and responsibility in reporting.

“Winning the FiRe Award reflects the professionalism that define everything we do at Bank of Kigali,” said Anita Umuhire, Chief Finance Officer. “It’s a recognition that our commitment to transparency not only strengthens trust with our customers but also sets a benchmark for the Rwandan financial sector and beyond.”

Dr. Diane Karusisi, CEO of Bank of Kigali, added, “We dedicate this award to our dedicated teams, regulators, partners, and every customer whose confidence inspires us to raise the bar every year. This recognition motivates us to continue leading with excellence in all we do.”

About Bank of Kigali

Founded in 1966, Bank of Kigali is Rwanda’s largest commercial bank, serving over 1 million customers through an extensive branch network and digital channels. The bank is committed to fostering economic growth by providing innovative financial services to individuals, SMEs, and corporations, and continues to evolve as a trusted partner in Rwanda’s journey toward a more prosperous future. Its excellence has been consistently recognized, with multiple wins as Best Bank in Rwanda from Euromoney Awards for Excellence (2021, 2024, 2025) and Global Finance Magazine, most recently in 2025 for the 5th time.

About the FiRe Award

The Financial Reporting (FiRe) Award is East Africa’s leading platform for recognizing excellence in financial reporting, corporate governance, and transparency. Now in its 18th year, the Award promotes best practices in accountability, sustainability reporting, and integrated disclosures among public and private institutions across the region.

