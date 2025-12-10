Zimbabwe Envoy to INES Students: Africa Needs Young Leaders With Values and Vision

More than 300 students from the Faculty of Law and the Faculty of Public Administration and Good Governance at INES-Ruhengeri Institute of Applied Sciences were this week challenged to take an active role in shaping Africa’s future governance, peace and development.

The call was made during a public lecture delivered by Zimbabwe’s High Commissioner to Rwanda, Prof. Charity Manyaruke, who was invited by the university to speak on the role of African youth in promoting good governance, security and sustainable development across the continent.

According to INES Ruhengeri, the Ambassador was chosen because of her extensive experience in diplomacy, governance, and international relations—expertise the university said would help expose students to “the realities and demands of modern African leadership.”

“Africa is in the hands of its youth”

Opening the event, INES Rector Fr. Dr Jean Bosco Baribeshya said the lecture was part of the university’s effort to connect classroom learning with real-world practice.

“Our invitation to the Ambassador was intentional. Her experience aligns with the kind of guidance we want our students to receive,” he said. “Africa is a youthful continent, and its future depends on innovative and responsible young leaders.”

He also urged lecturers to shift from traditional teaching methods and adopt approaches that address real challenges facing communities in Rwanda and across Africa.

Sharpened understanding

Students who attended the session said it gave them a clearer understanding of their role in contributing to Africa’s transformation.

Mugisha Jules Verederine Irumva, a Law student, said the lecture reinforced the importance of strong and independent institutions.

“The rule of law is the basis of good governance,” he said. “Without independent state institutions, leadership cannot serve the people effectively.”

He added that future legal practitioners must embrace technology such as artificial intelligence to widen access to legal knowledge and justice.

Mongboko Jestica, a Central African student of Public Administration and Good Governance, said the session deepened her understanding of Africa’s Agenda 2063.

“We all have a role in building the Africa we want,” she said. “Good governance is not only the responsibility of governments but of every citizen.”

Ambassador Manyaruke

In her address, Ambassador Prof. Manyaruke urged students to be proactive in shaping the Africa they want.

“We need young people with knowledge, values and the determination to build foundations of peace, security and sustainable economic growth,” she said. “Good governance cannot flourish without leaders who care about the people they serve.”

She encouraged students not to see themselves as passive recipients of policy decisions but as partners who propose solutions, innovate and take part in national and continental development.

Building a new generation of African leaders

The lecture was attended by university staff, lecturers and more than 300 students.

Participants were encouraged to understand legal and governance systems, use technology to create opportunities, fight corruption, serve the public interest, promote peace and reconciliation, and support national development.

INES Ruhengeri says it will continue hosting such engagements to prepare a new generation of African leaders equipped with both academic knowledge and the practical skills needed to guide the continent toward stability and prosperity.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today