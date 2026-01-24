Bank of Kigali Turns 60, Celebrates Decades of Customer Loyalty

Bank of Kigali (BK) has marked 60 years of operation, celebrating the milestone by honoring more than 400 customers who have banked with the institution for over three decades.

The celebration took place in Kigali on the evening of January 23, highlighting the trust BK has built with its customers, the role it has played in supporting their growth, and its contribution to Rwanda’s broader economic development.

Longstanding customers from across different sectors were recognized, including individual clients, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), agribusiness operators, and large institutions. BK said the recognition reflects the value it places on long-term partnerships and shared growth.

Awards were presented in several categories. Bralirwa received the Umurage Award, Hygebat was honored with the Gwiza Award, Benebeza Gatera received the Akaramata Award, while the Ishyaka Award went to the Archdiocese of Kigali. The Mugabekazi Award was presented to Zulfat Mukarubega, founder of UTB University.

In addition, BK recognized outstanding customers from each province: Vincent Semuhugu from the Southern Province, Balthazar Nshimiyimana from the Northern Province, Evariste Mushengezi from the Western Province, and Jean Bosco Budeyi from the Eastern Province.

Speaking at the event, Gerard Sina, a BK customer of more than 35 years, said the bank’s services have evolved significantly over time.

He noted that while banking services were once interrupted during lunch hours and limited to office visits, BK has since adopted customer-centered approaches, including uninterrupted service delivery and proactive engagement with clients at their places of business to better assess financing needs and offer tailored support.

Another customer, Saidat Mukanoheli, who won a BK-sponsored airline ticket to Seychelles, said her relationship with the bank began in 1987, when school fees were deposited into her account during her childhood. She described the journey as a long and meaningful partnership that has supported her development over the years.

She praised BK for its efficiency and commitment to helping customers achieve their goals, describing the bank’s 60-year milestone as a reflection of both personal and national development.

BK management said celebrations marking the anniversary officially began on January 23 and will continue throughout the year, with monthly activities planned to commemorate the milestone.

The bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Diane Karusisi, said the anniversary is being celebrated under the theme “Celebrating the Strong Legacy BK Has Built in Rwanda.” She acknowledged that while the bank has faced challenges over the years, customer loyalty has remained strong.

She reaffirmed BK’s commitment to growing alongside its customers and supporting their projects and ambitions in the years ahead, with the goal of building a lasting legacy together and contributing to Rwanda’s development.

Bank of Kigali currently serves more than 700,000 customers and aims to reach over 1.5 million. The bank has issued loans totaling more than Rwf 2 trillion, positioning it as Rwanda’s leading bank.

