Rwanda’s First Lady Jeannette Kagame Awarded Honorary Doctorate by UGHE

Rwanda’s First Lady Jeannette Kagame has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate by the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) in recognition of her leadership and sustained contributions to health, education, equity, and community development.

The honorary degree, a Doctor of Humane Letters (Honoris Causa), was conferred during UGHE’s graduation ceremony and 10th anniversary celebrations held at the university’s campus in Butaro, Burera District.

The event marked a decade of UGHE’s role in advancing equity-centered global health education from Rwanda.

UGHE said the award recognizes Mrs. Kagame’s long-standing commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable populations, particularly through initiatives that promote access to healthcare, education, and social well-being.

Her work has had a lasting impact in Rwanda and has also resonated across Africa and internationally.

The ceremony formed part of a formal academic programme attended by graduates, faculty, university leadership, government officials, and invited guests.

During the event, a citation highlighting her contributions was read before the honorary degree was officially conferred, drawing applause from the audience.

University leaders described the recognition as closely aligned with UGHE’s mission of advancing health equity through leadership, innovation, and community-driven solutions.

They noted that Mrs. Kagame’s work reflects the values the institution seeks to instill in its graduates—service, compassion, and a commitment to inclusive development.

The award adds to a list of international honors previously received by Mrs. Kagame for her advocacy in areas including women’s and children’s health, HIV/AIDS prevention, and social development.

It also comes as UGHE continues to position itself as a leading African institution for training global health leaders.

The graduation ceremony also celebrated the achievements of UGHE’s Class of 2026, reinforcing Rwanda’s growing profile as a hub for higher education and thought leadership in global health.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today