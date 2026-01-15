KFC Rwanda Didn’t Leave, It’s Actually Opening More Restaurants in Kigali

Contrary to widespread speculation on social media, American fast-food chain KFC has not exited the Rwandan market.

Instead, the company is expanding its footprint in Kigali, with plans to open three new restaurants in the city.

The clarification follows the demolition last month of the KFC building along the Prince House–Masaka road, which was removed to allow for road expansion works.

Images of the demolished structure circulated widely online, triggering intense debate and claims that the American restaurant chain was closing shop in Rwanda.

KFC has since begun constructing a new flagship outlet opposite Simba Supermarket in Kimironko, on the premises of the former Engen fuel station.

Construction works have been ongoing for about a week, and the facility is expected to be completed within the next two months.

According to sources involved in the project, the Kimironko outlet will be joined by two additional restaurants—one in Gikondo, Kicukiro District, and another in Muhima, Nyarugenge District.

All three outlets are expected to open around the same time in order to meet growing demand, including customers travelling from outside Kigali.

Project supervisor Philbert Kambanda said the new facilities will adhere to KFC’s global standards, noting that the company prefers purpose-built premises rather than rented spaces due to its unique design requirements.

The expansion puts to rest online speculation and underscores KFC’s confidence in Kigali’s fast-growing food and hospitality market.

