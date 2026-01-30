President Gnassingbé in Rwanda for High-Level Regional Security Talks

KIGALI — In a move to accelerate the fragile peace process in the Great Lakes Region, Togolese President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé arrived in Kigali late Thursday night, January 29, 2026.

Welcomed at Kigali International Airport by Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe, President Gnassingbé’s visit comes at a critical juncture.

As the African Union (AU)-appointed mediator for the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), his mission is to bridge the widening diplomatic gap between Kigali and Kinshasa.

A Mission of Mediation:

President Gnassingbé’s arrival in Rwanda follows a major diplomatic summit held in Lomé just two weeks ago (January 17), where African leaders and former heads of state—including Uhuru Kenyatta and Olusegun Obasanjo—met to harmonize various peace tracks.

The President’s agenda in Kigali is expected to focus on:

The Washington-Doha Framework: Ensuring the “Doha Framework” signed in late 2025 remains on track, specifically regarding the withdrawal of armed groups and the de-escalation of border tensions.

Unified Roadmap: Strengthening the AU’s role in consolidating the “Nairobi” and “Luanda” processes into a single, cohesive peace strategy.

Security Guarantees: Addressing Rwanda’s security concerns regarding the FDLR while simultaneously discussing the DRC’s demands for the withdrawal of M23-affiliated forces.

The “Lomé Track” Gains Momentum:

Diplomatic sources indicate that Gnassingbé is positioning Togo as a “neutral ground” for dialogue. Unlike previous mediation efforts that struggled with regional rivalries, the Togolese leader has maintained a steady rapport with both President Paul Kagame and President Felix Tshisekedi.

Earlier this month, the AU Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, praised Gnassingbé’s “unwavering commitment” to the Great Lakes crisis, noting that the Togolese mediation offers a renewed opportunity for a political rather than a purely military solution.

