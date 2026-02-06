AU Warns the DR Congo Government Over Attacks on M23

The African Union (AU) has issued a strong warning to the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), urging it to halt attacks on territories controlled by the armed group M23. The group has been active in eastern DRC for over a decade, first emerging in 2012 when it seized several strategic areas, including the city of Goma.

Despite multiple peace agreements and regional mediation efforts, fighting between M23 and government forces has intensified in recent years.

In a statement, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, expressed grave concern and strongly condemned the Congolese government for conducting drone strikes on Kisangani Airport, a key civilian infrastructure in the eastern part of the country. The attack marks a significant escalation in the conflict, which has already displaced large numbers of civilians and deepened insecurity in the region.

The AU warned that such attacks in densely populated urban areas endanger civilian lives and cause extensive destruction of property. It also highlighted the broader regional implications of the conflict, noting that continued instability in the DRC risks spilling over into neighboring countries and undermining regional peace and security.

The Chairperson emphasized that the drone strike “constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law,” particularly the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution, which are designed to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure during armed conflict.

He further noted that, in the absence of objective evidence demonstrating the strictly military nature of the target, the airport retains its presumption of civilian status and must therefore be afforded full protection under international law.

The Chairperson of the Commission added that the attack could amount to an act of terrorism under both international law and the African Union’s legal framework, including the 1999 OAU Convention on the Prevention and Combating of Terrorism and its 2004 Protocol.

The AU has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urged all parties to recommit to dialogue and political solutions aimed at addressing the root causes of the conflict and ensuring the protection of civilians.

