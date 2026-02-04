Mental health remains one of the least discussed aspects of young people’s lives. Many young people are not only physically tired, but emotionally and spiritually exhausted.

They are tired of expectations, tired of pretending that their feelings are always under control, and tired of feeling as though they must have their lives completely figured out.

Many of us wake up each day carrying silent pressure — pressure to succeed, to look happy online, to be content in our relationships, to make our families proud, to fit in, and to keep going even when we feel overwhelmed.

Yet when emotions become heavy, or when we struggle to manage them, we are often told to “be strong” instead of being truly heard.

Mental health struggles among young people are frequently dismissed as exaggeration or passing trends.

In reality, they often take the form of isolation, loneliness, disconnection from oneself and others, withdrawal, and persistent anxiety.

These experiences are sometimes misinterpreted by adults as laziness or a lack of discipline, when in fact they are signs of emotional strain and reflect deeper pressures that many young people face quietly and consistently.

Breaking the ice around mental health requires understanding before judgment, and it begins with honesty. When young people are met with dismissal rather than compassion, they learn to remain silent and suppress their feelings.

In many cultural settings, this reinforces the belief that emotions should be hidden and that seeking support is a weakness. Over time, this silence deepens emotional isolation and leaves young people feeling unsupported.

For parents, educators and community leaders, it is crucial to listen first and to create safe environments where emotions can be discussed openly.

Young people deserve spaces where their feelings are not dismissed and where vulnerability is not judged.

Mental health awareness is not about removing responsibility from young people, but about recognising that emotional well-being directly affects learning, decision-making, relationships and personal growth.

If you are struggling, know this: you are not alone, and you are not failing in life.

Healing does not happen overnight, but every honest conversation, every shared moment, and every act of self-care is a meaningful step forward.

Written By: Nina Lesley

