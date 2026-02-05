IN PHOTOS: Umushyikirano 2026 Kicks Off

President Paul Kagame has arrived at today’s Umushyikirano 2026 event. The 20th National Dialogue Council of Rwanda, is being held on February 5–6, 2026 in Kigali.

Umushyikirano is a key forum where citizens, government leaders, the diaspora, and international partners discuss Rwanda’s progress and priorities, especially in relation to Vision 2050.

It is Citizen–Leader Dialogue that provides a platform for Rwandans to directly engage with national leadership, Accountability: Government institutions present reports on achievements and challenges and sets the agenda to Vision 2050 Milestone: This year’s council is framed as crucial for aligning Rwanda’s development trajectory with long-term goals.

The dialogue enforces National Cohesion: Strengthens trust between citizens and leaders, Policy Shaping: Influences government priorities and reforms and brings on a Global Engagement: Demonstrates Rwanda’s model of home-grown solutions to international observers.

