Rwanda’s IremboGov Platform Wins Global Award in Dubai

Rwanda’s national digital government platform, IremboGov (www.irembo.gov.rw), has won one of the world’s most prestigious public-sector innovation awards, cementing the country’s reputation as a global leader in digital governance.

The platform was named Best Government Service in the World at the GovTech Prize 2026, announced during the World Governments Summit currently underway in Dubai.

The summit, which runs from February 3 to 5, brings together heads of state, policymakers, and technology leaders to showcase cutting-edge government solutions from around the world.

The award was presented during the Government Services Forum by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, underscoring the high-level recognition attached to the prize.

The GovTech Prize recognition highlights Rwanda’s long-term investment in human-centred digital public services, built around efficiency, accessibility, and inclusion rather than technology for its own sake.

IremboGov functions as Rwanda’s central digital gateway, allowing citizens and residents to access more than 240 public services from multiple government institutions through a single online platform.

These services range from civil registration and driving permits to business services and health-related applications.

By integrating e-wallet and digital payment systems, the platform has dramatically reduced the need for physical visits to government offices, particularly benefiting citizens in rural areas, people with disabilities, and those with limited time or mobility.

According to figures shared at the summit, IremboGov currently processes nearly half a million service requests every month, with about 80 percent of transactions completed fully online, from application to payment and approval.

The platform’s impact goes beyond convenience. Since its rollout, IremboGov has:

Saved more than 1.5 billion working hours for citizens and public institutions combined

for citizens and public institutions combined Reduced service delivery times , in some cases from several days to just two hours

, in some cases from several days to just Enabled over 7,000 digital entrepreneurs, who act as service access points and innovation drivers across the country

These changes have not only improved citizen experience but also increased government efficiency, accountability, and transparency.

The award ceremony was attended by John Mirenge, Rwanda’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, and Estelle Kayitesi Indriets, Senior Manager for Policy and Partnerships at Irembo, who represented the platform’s leadership team.

Officials described the recognition as validation of Rwanda’s belief that technology, when well-designed, can fundamentally change how citizens relate to their government.

Rwanda’s win came amid stiff global competition. Other winners at the GovTech Prize 2026 included:

Germany , for Best Use of AI in Government Services, through its Infrastructure Permits Platform

, for Best Use of AI in Government Services, through its Infrastructure Permits Platform Denmark, for Best Simplification in Government Services, via its National Digital Post system

That IremboGov emerged as the overall winner placed Rwanda alongside some of the world’s most advanced digital states.

Organized by the Emirates Government Service Excellence Program under the UAE Prime Minister’s Office, the GovTech Prize recognizes government platforms that use technology to solve real problems, improve citizen trust, and respond to modern governance challenges.

Rwanda’s victory reinforces its standing not only as a continental leader in digital governance, but also as a global reference point for how smaller countries can leapfrog traditional bureaucratic systems through smart, inclusive innovation.

For Rwanda, IremboGov’s global recognition is more than an award — it is a signal that its digital-first approach to governance is delivering results that resonate far beyond its borders.

