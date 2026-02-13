Condoms’ Triple Purpose: Protecting Against HIV, STIs, and Unintended Pregnancies in Rwanda

Rwanda joins the world in marking International Condoms Day, highlighting progress in condom awareness while underscoring the ongoing need for education and access across the population.

Condoms remain one of the most effective and affordable tools for preventing HIV, other sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and unintended pregnancies. Globally, around 1.3 million people were newly infected with HIV in 2023, while more than one million curable STIs are acquired every day, according to UNAIDS and the World Health Organization (WHO), illustrating their continued public health importance.

In Rwanda, awareness of condoms has grown steadily over the years. The 2025 Rwanda Demographic and Health Survey (RDHS) shows that more than 80% of young people aged 15–24 know that condoms provide protection against HIV, other STIs, and unintended pregnancy, up from about 70% in 2010. Awareness among older adults is also high, though data shows that consistent use remains a challenge.

Only 38% of youth reported using a condom during their last high-risk sexual encounter in 2025, up slightly from 28% in 2010. Among married couples, condom use remains below 10%, while men are slightly more likely than women to use them.

Health experts say misconceptions and negative social attitudes continue to hinder the translation of awareness into consistent use.

“Condoms are sometimes wrongly associated with promiscuity or mistrust in relationships. In some religious and conservative communities, people feel guilty carrying condoms or discussing their use,” said Gachire Arnold Wogisha, an officer with the Society for Family Health (SFH), a non-profit organisation focused on behaviour change communication.

SFH, together with government partners, runs campaigns aimed at correcting misconceptions, promoting responsible use, and normalising conversations about sexual health across communities.

Access has improved nationwide

Access to condoms has expanded significantly over the past decade. Free condoms are now available through public health facilities, NGOs such as SFH, pharmacies, and youth-friendly corners. Annual distribution has grown from about one million condoms in 2010 to more than 10 million by 2025.

Condoms are also widely sold in private outlets, with prices ranging from about Rwf 500 to Rwf 5,000 for a three-pack, while premium brands cost between Rwf 12,000 and Rwf 15,000. Health experts stress that, regardless of price or brand, condoms are highly effective when used correctly and consistently.

Bridging gaps in knowledge and use

Despite improved access, misconceptions, limited privacy, and fear of judgement continue to hinder consistent use. Kigali resident Aristide Mukundane noted that while condoms are easier to find today, many people still lack practical knowledge about correct use.

“We need to normalise conversations about sexual and reproductive health in families, schools, and communities. Providing accurate information and empowering people does not encourage risky behaviour — it helps them make informed choices,” he said.

Female condoms are also available, but uptake remains low due to limited supply and social acceptance compared with male condoms.

A reminder beyond the campaign

International Condoms Day serves as a reminder that condoms are a vital tool in protecting sexual and reproductive health. Health experts say that while Rwanda has made significant progress in awareness and access, sustained education and outreach across all age groups will be critical to ensuring condoms are used consistently, confidently, and without stigma.