Rwanda Convenes High-Level Workshop to Strengthen Green Public Finance Management Reforms

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning , in partnership with French Development Agency (AFD) and Expertise France, today hosted a high-level workshop on Green Public Finance Management (Green PFM) reforms.

The event held in Kigali City gathered around 40 senior officials from across government to align efforts and ensure public funds effectively support Rwanda’s climate and environmental goals.

Green PFM encompasses a framework of tools and practices designed to align all sources of public finance, including national budgets and international climate funds, with the goal of building a sustainable and climate-resilient economy.

Rwanda has already introduced key reforms, including Climate Budget Tagging to track climate- related expenditure, the Rwanda Green Taxonomy to guide sustainable investments, and a Sustainable Public Procurement Policy that supports environmentally friendly purchases.

In her opening remarks, Jeanette Rwigamba, Head of the National Budget Department stated: “Green PFM reforms like Climate Budget Tagging, the Rwanda Green Taxonomy, and Sustainable Public Procurement are strategic enablers that allow us to track, direct, and optimize both domestic and international resources toward our climate goals. Turning policy into finance, and finance into impact, is at the heart of our mandate.”

Nathalie Mutalikanwa, Deputy Country Director of AFD shared: “Rwanda continues to demonstrate strong leadership in climate action, particularly through the systemic integration of climate considerations into its public financial management and broader financial systems.

By embedding climate objectives into budgeting, investment planning, and fiscal governance, Rwanda is laying the foundations for a more resilient and competitive economy. AFD is proud to accompany this ambitious reform agenda and remains committed to supporting efforts that strengthen resilience, and foster long-term, climate-aligned growth.”

Nathalie Menut, Country Director of Expertise France, added: “Rwanda’s journey towards climate resilience and sustainable development is remarkable, and its leadership in adopting Green PFM reforms demonstrates strong commitment to addressing climate change.

Expertise France is pleased to accompany these efforts and today’s discussions, which will help strengthen inter- institutional cooperation, measure impact, and leverage these reforms to attract additional climate finance.”

Participants reviewed progress on these reforms, discussed implementation challenges, identified synergies, and explored new opportunities such as innovative climate financing. The discussions support Rwanda’s Second National Strategy for Transformation (NST 2) and the updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0), which set ambitious targets for Rwanda’s green economy.

The workshop is expected to deliver a shared understanding of the Green PFM framework, practical recommendations for ongoing reforms, priority areas for future action, and agreed mechanisms for sustained coordination across ministries and government agencies.

