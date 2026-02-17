Denmark Opens Embassy in Rwanda, The Latest in Diplomatic Expansion

KIGALI — Denmark has formally opened a new embassy in Kigali, marking a significant step in strengthening diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries.

The move reflects Copenhagen’s broader push for more equal partnerships across Africa, with Rwanda seen as a stable and fast-growing hub for trade, innovation and regional cooperation.

The opening followed a two-day visit by Denmark’s foreign minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, who led a high-profile delegation to Kigali on February 15 and 16.

Before the official opening of Denmark’s full embassy in Kigali, Rwanda, Danish diplomatic representation for Rwanda was handled by the Embassy of Denmark in Kampala, Uganda.

Rasmussen began the trip with a visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial, paying tribute to victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. The stop underscored Denmark’s support for Rwanda’s reconciliation journey and its commitment to human rights.

Later, Rasmussen joined a town hall discussion at Norrsken East Africa alongside leaders from the Rwanda Development Board.

The discussion focused on entrepreneurship, small businesses and innovation, highlighting how young founders are driving job creation — while still facing challenges such as access to finance, skills development and scaling into regional markets.

Both sides emphasized the growing Denmark–Rwanda partnership in building a stronger startup ecosystem.

Education, Investment and Climate Cooperation

Rasmussen also visited the University of Rwanda, meeting students to discuss opportunities for higher education in Europe and possible exchange programs.

Talks continued over a working lunch with Rwanda’s foreign minister, Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe, focusing on trade, investment and deeper diplomatic cooperation.

The Danish delegation met business leaders from both countries and toured development projects supported by Denmark, including climate initiatives such as Rwanda’s largest electric vehicle charging depot operated by BasiGo.

Officials said the projects demonstrate how climate finance and private investment can work together in emerging markets.

A New Diplomatic Hub in Kigali

The embassy was officially inaugurated on February 16, co-hosted by Rasmussen and Nduhungirehe.

Rwanda welcomed Denmark into its expanding diplomatic community, while Denmark confirmed that the new mission replaces a former project office previously managed from Uganda. Kigali will now serve as Denmark’s central base for engagement with Rwanda.

The opening aligns with Denmark’s Africa strategy, which emphasizes “less moralism and more equality,” along with stronger trade ties, education exchanges and long-term partnerships in countries showing sustained growth.

Denmark is also opening embassies in Senegal and Tunisia, while scaling back its presence in parts of the Sahel.

No major new agreements were signed during the visit. But both governments said the embassy lays the groundwork for expanded cooperation in economic development, innovation, climate action and regional stability.

Officials described the visit as a success — and the new Danish embassy as a platform for turning shared ambitions into concrete projects in the years ahead.

