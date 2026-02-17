From Khartoum to Kigali: Al Hilal FC and Al Merrikh FC Bring Their Derby to Rwanda

Sudan’s football giants, Al Hilal FC Omdurman and Al Merrikh FC, clash at Amahoro Stadium tonight in a showdown that has fans buzzing across Rwanda. The historic Khartoum Derby has moved to the Rwanda Premier League after the clubs were forced to relocate due to ongoing conflict back home.

Fresh from securing a spot in the quarterfinals of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, Al Hilal FC tops the league with 38 points. Al Merrikh FC sits fourth on 34 points, just four behind. With the gap so narrow, every goal, tackle, and pass tonight could tip the balance. Al Merrikh FC will push to close the deficit, while Al Hilal FC looks to reinforce its lead at the top of the table.

For Rwandan fans, what would normally be a routine league fixture has turned into a continental spectacle. The clash brings rival chants, fluttering flags, and high-stakes football. Large crowds of Sudanese expatriates and local supporters are expected. They want to witness a rivalry known for intensity and drama.

Rwanda Premier League CEO Jules Karangwa calls the clubs’ presence symbolic and strategic. “It confirms Rwanda’s stability and organizational strength. It has also added intensity to our league. We are seeing more fans returning to the stadium,” he says.

On the pitch, the clubs bring contrasting styles. Al Hilal FC balances domestic competition with TotalEnergies CAF Champions League ambitions. They show tactical discipline and physical conditioning that set new benchmarks. Al Merrikh FC counters with structured aggression. Their pace and intensity challenge local standards.

Rwandan clubs are watching closely. La Jeunesse FC manager Amorosi Amuri calls the derby “an open classroom” for preparation and player management. Fans like Ejide Ruberwa (Gasongo) say the atmosphere raises expectations for domestic football.

These two Sudanese clubs have shared the country’s fiercest rivalry for decades. Derby matches often sell out and decide the league title. Al Hilal FC Omdurman has won 31 Sudan Premier League titles and 10 Sudan Cups. They finished runners-up in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League in 1987 and 1992.

Al Merrikh FC, founded in 1908, has won the league 19 times and the Sudan Cup 25 times. It is the only Sudanese club to win a continental trophy, lifting the African Cup Winners’ Cup in 1989. They were runners-up in the CAF Confederation Cup in 2007.

The relocation of these clubs reflects the ongoing conflict in Sudan. Political instability and armed clashes have disrupted daily life and professional sports. Stadiums in Khartoum and other cities have become unsafe. Clubs were forced to seek temporary homes abroad.

Their move to Rwanda allows the derby to continue. It also brings world-class football to Kigali. International attention from Al Hilal FC’s continental exploits, along with league streaming, highlights Rwanda’s facilities and organizational capacity. Under Kigali’s floodlights tonight, the Khartoum derby promises drama, passion, and a glimpse of resilience and football history in the making.

Additional reporting by Nuwamanya Amon B.

