ArtRwanda-Ubuhanzi Xperience: Growing a Creative Economy, One Artist at a Time

By mid-afternoon on Friday, the grounds of Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village had been transformed into a vibrant crossroads of sound, color and youthful ambition.

The occasion was the inaugural ArtRwanda-Ubuhanzi Xperience festival — a full-scale public celebration of Rwanda’s growing creative economy that brought together artists, alumni, policymakers and supporters for an immersive showcase of what organizers called “bold creativity.”

Beginning at 2 p.m., the event marked the first time participants from every cohort of the ArtRwanda-Ubuhanzi initiative, launched in 2018, reunited under one roof.

Across multiple stages and exhibition spaces, audiences moved between traditional imbyino dances, contemporary music performances, poetry recitals (ubusizi), fashion showcases (imyiyereko y’imideli), comedy sketches (ikinamico), theatre pieces and visual art displays.

The festival highlighted work from nine creative disciplines — including filmmaking, photography, digital art, dance, music, literature, fashion and visual arts — offering a blend of heritage-rooted expression and modern experimentation.

For many attendees, it was both a cultural celebration and a glimpse into how Rwanda’s creative sector is evolving from passion projects into professional pathways.

At the heart of the gathering was the graduation of the program’s third incubation cohort. Forty-six emerging artists received certificates after completing an intensive year-long boot camp focused on entrepreneurship, project development, pitching skills and mentorship.

The goal, organizers said, is not just artistic excellence but sustainable livelihoods — helping young people aged 18 to 35 build income-generating ventures and create jobs.

The ceremony drew national attention, with First Lady Mrs Jeannette Kagame, who chairs Imbuto Foundation, attending and posing for group photos with graduates.

Images shared widely online showed her engaging with artists amid paintings, fashion displays and live performances — underscoring the initiative’s prominence within Rwanda’s broader development agenda.

Also present was Utumatwishima Jean Nepo Abdallah, Minister of Youth and Arts, who used the platform to preview Rwanda’s forthcoming National Arts Policy, expected in May 2026.

The policy is set to provide a comprehensive framework for supporting the creative sector, building on programs such as ArtRwanda-Ubuhanzi.

Speaking at the event, Elodie Shami, chief executive of Imbuto Foundation, reiterated the program’s mission: equipping young creatives with practical tools to turn talent into viable careers, in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Arts, UNDP Rwanda, the European Union, Rwanda Youth in Arts and other stakeholders.

This year’s festival represented a shift in tone from earlier editions. Previous phases emphasized competition — from nationwide auditions in 2018 to boot camps and prize-based finales in 2022, and district-level selections in 2023.

The 2026 Xperience moved away from crowning winners, focusing instead on celebration, networking and long-term impact. For the first time, alumni from all cohorts gathered to showcase their journeys and reconnect with peers.

Social media captured the momentum: packed venues (attendance required registration due to limited space), energetic performances and a sense of pride in Rwanda’s emerging creative class.

The participants shared behind-the-scenes preparations in the days leading up to the event, followed by live updates from the festival floor.

As Rwanda prepares to formalize its arts ecosystem through the upcoming national policy, Friday’s gathering offered a tangible snapshot of what sustained investment in youth creativity can yield.

Organizers hinted that the Xperience may become a recurring platform — amplifying artists’ voices and strengthening a generation determined to turn creativity into enterprise.

