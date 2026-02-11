Home » Rwandans In Moscow Celebrate 2026 National Heroes Day
On February 6th 2026, Rwandans and Friends of Rwanda gathered in Moscow to celebrate the 32nd National Heroes Day under the theme: “Heroism and Unity, for Rwandan’s Development”.

The event brought together members of the Rwandan community in Russia, friends of Rwanda, Embassy staff and their families to reflect on the values of courage, unity, and national responsibility that define Rwanda’s development journey.

Ambassador Joseph Nzabamwita

In his remarks, Ambassador Joseph Nzabamwita underscored that Rwanda’s progress is firmly anchored in heroism and unity. He emphasized that the country’s transformation has been driven not only by historical acts of bravery but also by the daily commitment of citizens to patriotism, integrity, excellence in work, and collective responsibility.

He called upon Rwandans, particularly the youth, to internalize these values and to actively contribute to building a resilient, self-reliant, and forward-looking nation.

Rwanda’s Defence Attaché to the Russian Federation, Col. A.B. Mpagaze, delivered a presentation tracing the evolution of heroism throughout Rwanda’s history. He also outlined the nationally recognized categories of heroes: Imanzi, Imena, and Ingenzi, which honor exceptional sacrifice, moral courage, and distinguished service to the nation.

The event also featured artistic performances including a moving recital of the poem, “Their Shadows, Our Promise” by Cdt. Officer Napoleon Rwigema, paid tribute to Rwanda’s heroes, reflecting on sacrifice, belonging, and the moral responsibility of present generations to safeguard the unity and peace secured at great cost.

The attendees were entertained by a traditional dance performance by the Imena mu Ngango troupe, whose presentation embodied the spirit of courage, resilience, and culture that defines Rwanda’s identity.

 

