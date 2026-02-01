Rwanda Is a Resilient Nation – President Kagame

President Paul Kagame has described Rwanda as a resilient nation, saying it is this resilience that has enabled the country to overcome deep historical challenges and position itself as a model of recovery and development in Africa.

He made the remarks on Sunday while speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast held in Kigali, which brought together senior government officials, religious leaders, members of the diplomatic community, civil society representatives and the private sector.

“If Rwanda wasn’t resilient, we wouldn’t be here — or perhaps we would be beggars somewhere else,” President Kagame said.

The President also paid tribute to past heroes for their role in liberating the country and laying the foundation for national renewal. He noted that Rwanda’s resilience is closely linked to the sacrifices of the country’s heroes, whose courage and selflessness continue to inspire the nation. He said Heroes Day remains an important national moment to honour those who laid down their lives for Rwanda’s liberation and unity, and to remindcurrent and future generations of the values of patriotism, service and responsibility in rebuilding and safeguarding the country.

In his address, broadcast live on television, radio and online platforms, President Kagame stressed the importance of strong families as the foundation of a stable and prosperous nation. He warned that young people today face growing social and moral pressures and called on parents, faith leaders and institutions to work together to guide them.

“There are many temptations out there, but young people must be helped to overcome them,” he said.

He further urged Rwandans to embrace tolerance, dialogue and forgiveness as key pillars for reconciliation and social cohesion, noting that strong and peaceful families form the backbone of national unity and development.

“We should learn from past mistakes so that we do not repeat what befell Rwanda,” the President added.

The Rwanda National Prayer Breakfast is organised annually by the Rwanda Leaders Fellowship and serves as a platform for national reflection, thanksgiving and commitment to ethical leadership. The event brings together leaders from various institutions to pray for the country’s progress, peace and unity, and to launch initiatives aimed at strengthening values-based leadership.

This year’s event was held under the theme, “Serving God’s people for lasting change.”

President Kagame used the occasion to highlight the relationship between faith, leadership and public service, emphasising that religion and politics should both be guided by responsibility and integrity in serving citizens and building strong institutions. He urged leaders at all levels to make the right choices for the country and underscored the need for peace, unity, hard work, mutual respect and accountability in sustaining Rwanda’s long-term development.

