‘Rwanda Would Be 100 Times Richer If Stealing Congo Minerals’ – Kagame

President Paul Kagame Thursday forcefully rejected accusations that Rwanda is involved in the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for economic gain, saying the claims are illogical and deliberately ignore the real drivers of insecurity in the region.

Speaking during the opening of the 20th Umushyikirano National Dialogue Council in Kigali on February 5, 2026, Kagame said Rwanda would already be far wealthier if it were exploiting Congo’s mineral wealth, as frequently alleged by its critics.

“If Rwanda were in the DRC because of its precious minerals, it would be much richer than it is now,” Kagame said, addressing participants in English at length, with occasional remarks in Kinyarwanda.

The Head of State dismissed what he described as contradictory narratives pushed by some international actors, who accuse Rwanda of both seeking to expand territorially and plundering Congo’s resources, while overlooking the continued presence of armed groups linked to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

“They say Rwanda is in Congo to look for minerals, and at the same time they say Rwanda is small and wants to expand,” he said, adding that such arguments ignore the threat posed by the FDLR militia, a group associated with genocide ideology and operating from Congolese territory.

Kagame stressed that Rwanda did not start the conflict in eastern DRC, and should not be held responsible for Congo’s internal problems.

“The war in DRC was not started by Rwanda. It began somewhere else, not in Rwanda,” he said. “The real issue Rwanda faces involves the Interahamwe, who are tied to the ideology of genocide and continue to plot, saying ‘we are coming, to finish what we started’.”

He also criticized what he termed international double standards, particularly in how the crisis is managed and how Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi is treated by global actors.

“Creating problems and blaming Rwanda is all that the international community does to Rwanda,” Kagame said. “They treat Tshisekedi as a spoiled child. There is no single blame that goes to the people who created this problem.”

Kagame further took aim at the United Nations, saying accountability often disappears during major crises.

He described the UN as “everybody and also nobody,” arguing that responsibility is frequently deflected while Rwanda is singled out for blame instead of addressing the root causes of the conflict.

In one of the most striking moments of the address, Kagame dismissed threats and pressure directed at Rwanda.

“Instead of being choked by all that, I will be choked by being defiant and telling you to go to hell,” he said, drawing strong reactions from the audience.

He reaffirmed Rwanda’s long-standing commitment to self-reliance and sovereignty, saying the country would continue to prioritize the safety of its people regardless of external pressure.

“When we started this journey, we committed ourselves to be self-reliant, as individuals and as a country, so that our existence would not depend on luck or on the goodwill of others,” Kagame said.

The speech, broadcast live by Rwanda Broadcasting Agency and other media outlets, and on social media, drew wide attention for its blunt tone and came amid renewed international calls for de-escalation in eastern DRC.

Umushyikirano, held annually, serves as a national platform for dialogue between Rwandan leaders and citizens.

This year’s session was dominated by regional security concerns and Rwanda’s response to growing international scrutiny over the eastern Congo conflict.

In first half of the speech, Kagame addressed local issues, particularly on poor delivery of government services and stalled or delayed projects.

