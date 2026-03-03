Home » Africa Link Cargo Ltd Celebrates Chinese New Year with Rwandan Clients
by KT Press Reporter
Africa Link Cargo Ltd, an international logistics company connecting Africa and China, last week hosted its clients for a special gathering to celebrate the Chinese New Year and thank them for their continued trust and loyalty.

The event, held in Kigali brought together over 100 guests from various business sectors. Attendees shared a fine dinner and were entertained by live band music, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

The Managing Director of Africa Link Cargo Ltd, Alex Ntwari, who speaks fluent Chinese, wished his guests continued success and growth. He told them that Africa Link would not exist without its clients and expressed appreciation for their support.

The celebration also featured a raffle draw, with lucky winners taking home prizes including electric cookers, a flat-screen television, and a cash award.

Africa Link Cargo Ltd was established with the vision of bridging gaps in transportation and logistics services between Africa and China. Over the years, the company has expanded to become one of the leading logistics providers in the region.

Founded by African and Chinese investors, the company was created to address major supply chain challenges and provide reliable transport solutions between China and several African countries, including Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Uganda and the DRC.

“Our goal is to help small and medium-sized enterprises access the Chinese market at affordable and convenient costs, making importing and exporting goods easier,” said Ntwari on behalf of the company leadership.

He also reiterated the company’s support to individuals seeking products from China as well as large companies that have faced long-standing logistic challenges.

“Our journey has been marked by passion, resilience and a strong commitment to professionalism and high standards. Today, we are a trusted partner to both businesses and individuals, delivering seamless logistics services that promote trade, growth and opportunity,” he said.

